Power-Ranking Jaguars Position Groups, From Best to Worst

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jackcksonville Jaguars are just a few weeks from looking a lot different.

After standing on the sidelines for most of free agency, the Jaguars will turn to the 2026 NFL Draft and their 11 picks to boost the roster under general manager James Gladstone . But before that happens, we take stock of the Jaguars' roster and power rank each position group from best to worst.

QB

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts after a touchdown during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The Jaguars are one of roughly a dozen teams that have a real-deal franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence. If Lawrence were merely an OK starter, the room would be lower on the list. But he is a top 10-12 quarterback capable of MVP play, which slots him and the quarterback room right at the top.

WR

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have one of the best wide receiver trios in the NFL in Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr., and Parker Washington. It is such a top-heavy group that former No. 2 pick Travis Hunter is the clear WR4 of the group. It does lack depth, but the talebt at the top earn them a spot here.

CB

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) celebrates with safety Eric Murray (29) after an interception during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The Jaguars would have had a hole at cornerback had they not brought back Montaric Brown, but now it looks like one of the best units on the entire roster. Brown, Jarrian Jones, Jourdan Lewis , and Travis Hunte r is a stellar group of cornerbacks, with each possessing the talent to be a starter. Christian Braswell is decent depth, too.

EDGE

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker make up one of the best EDGE duos in the NFL, and the Jaguars do have two solid backups in Danny Striggow and B.J. Green. They still need to use some picks to reinforce this unit, though, considering the Jaguars had two different defensive ends hit free agency earlier this month.

RB

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) returns a kick off in the first quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is a genuine case to be made for this position group to rank higher, but the lack of a true blue-chip player to lead the room pushes it into this spot. Still, the Jaguars have a running back room that has three capable playmakers who compliment each other well.

OL

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A unit that is set to look exactly the same next season, the Jaguars' offensive line is generally ... fine. It is far from a dominant unit, but it was also much-improved last season and another offseason of it meshing alongside each other can't hurt.

S

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) reacts to his tackle during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A strong season from Caleb Ransaw in his debut season could push this position group way up. But until we see it, it will remain in this spot. The unit does have a tremendous amount of potential, but that potential has to be realized before we begin counting it.

TE

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is an argument to make that Brenton Strange is the offense's most important player not named Trevor Lawrence, but the Jaguars are really weak at tight end behind him. Strange does most of the heavy lifting here, but this group could drop post-draft without some serious attention paid to it over the course of the draft.

IDL

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arik Armstead and DaVon Hamilton are solid starters, and Matt Dickerson is a decent depth piece, but the Jaguars lack youth, upside and depth at defensive tackle. They are lacking a gamechanger in the middle in a big way, and this might be the biggest need on the roster.

LB

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23) motions to the crowd after a sack on Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8), not shown, during the first quarter an NFL football matchup Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Tennessee Titans 34-14. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Jaguars have a solid and reliable starter in Foyesade Oluokun and a valuable role-player in Dennis Gardeck at SLB. Outside of that, the Jaguars have mostly unproven talent that will have to step up. There are three second-year linebackers who could boost this group if they develop in Jack Kiser, Branson Combs, and Jalen McLeod.