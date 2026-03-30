Power-Ranking Jaguars Position Groups, From Best to Worst
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jackcksonville Jaguars are just a few weeks from looking a lot different.
After standing on the sidelines for most of free agency, the Jaguars will turn to the 2026 NFL Draft and their 11 picks to boost the roster under general manager James Gladstone. But before that happens, we take stock of the Jaguars' roster and power rank each position group from best to worst.
QB
The Jaguars are one of roughly a dozen teams that have a real-deal franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence. If Lawrence were merely an OK starter, the room would be lower on the list. But he is a top 10-12 quarterback capable of MVP play, which slots him and the quarterback room right at the top.
WR
The Jaguars have one of the best wide receiver trios in the NFL in Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr., and Parker Washington. It is such a top-heavy group that former No. 2 pick Travis Hunter is the clear WR4 of the group. It does lack depth, but the talebt at the top earn them a spot here.
CB
The Jaguars would have had a hole at cornerback had they not brought back Montaric Brown, but now it looks like one of the best units on the entire roster. Brown, Jarrian Jones, Jourdan Lewis, and Travis Hunter is a stellar group of cornerbacks, with each possessing the talent to be a starter. Christian Braswell is decent depth, too.
EDGE
Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker make up one of the best EDGE duos in the NFL, and the Jaguars do have two solid backups in Danny Striggow and B.J. Green. They still need to use some picks to reinforce this unit, though, considering the Jaguars had two different defensive ends hit free agency earlier this month.
RB
There is a genuine case to be made for this position group to rank higher, but the lack of a true blue-chip player to lead the room pushes it into this spot. Still, the Jaguars have a running back room that has three capable playmakers who compliment each other well.
OL
A unit that is set to look exactly the same next season, the Jaguars' offensive line is generally ... fine. It is far from a dominant unit, but it was also much-improved last season and another offseason of it meshing alongside each other can't hurt.
S
A strong season from Caleb Ransaw in his debut season could push this position group way up. But until we see it, it will remain in this spot. The unit does have a tremendous amount of potential, but that potential has to be realized before we begin counting it.
TE
There is an argument to make that Brenton Strange is the offense's most important player not named Trevor Lawrence, but the Jaguars are really weak at tight end behind him. Strange does most of the heavy lifting here, but this group could drop post-draft without some serious attention paid to it over the course of the draft.
IDL
Arik Armstead and DaVon Hamilton are solid starters, and Matt Dickerson is a decent depth piece, but the Jaguars lack youth, upside and depth at defensive tackle. They are lacking a gamechanger in the middle in a big way, and this might be the biggest need on the roster.
LB
The Jaguars have a solid and reliable starter in Foyesade Oluokun and a valuable role-player in Dennis Gardeck at SLB. Outside of that, the Jaguars have mostly unproven talent that will have to step up. There are three second-year linebackers who could boost this group if they develop in Jack Kiser, Branson Combs, and Jalen McLeod.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley