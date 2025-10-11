1 Major Reason Jaguars Are Succeeding
The Jacksonville Jaguars are the surprising team so far this NFL season. The Jaguars have come out and been on fire in the first five weeks. The Jaguars are going into Week 6 with a 4-1 record and are coming off a huge win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football in Week 5.
The Jaguars made a lot of changes this offseason, and that has been a major factor in why this team is playing the way that it is. The Jaguars want to keep it up and have a special season.
One area of their team that is getting overlooked and has been one of the reasons why they are on this run to start the season has been the special teams unit. This unit is coming off a great season a year ago, and they have not missed a beat this season, and they are better. It all starts with special teams coordinator Heath Farwell, who is back for his fourth season with the Jaguars. He is one that the new regime brought back from the previous regime, and it has worked out great for them.
Farwell has had a Pro Bowl in each season that he has been with the Jaguars. That is something you want to have in a coach. He is looking to do that one again, but has more than one player make the Pro Bowl. The Jaguars' special teams have been putting either the offense or defense in good spots through the first five games of the season.
Jaguars Special Teams Ranking
Bill Huber of the Green Bay Packers On SI, released special teams rankings, and he has the Jaguars slated at the No. 11 spot. That is a good spot for now for the Jaguars, but they want to improve that. But the move you do not see of the Jaguars' special teams the better for this team.
"We're always trying to, we want to be the best special teams unit out there at all times and to see that show up and we've been emphasizing playing clean and getting our blocks and understanding that we've got some great returners that we get the ball in their hands, they're going to do some pretty special things," said Jaguars linebacker Dennis Gardeck. "So, it's nice to see those things that you talk about, and hey, just play clean ball and we're going to have some success."
