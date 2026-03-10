Dennis Gardeck Is Ready for Next Evolution Of Jaguars' Defense

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a couple moves on Monday as free agency got underway across the NFL.

It was announced that cornerback Montaric Brown and linebacker Dennis Gardeck would be returning to the Jaguars on new respective deals. Gardeck is a key re-sign for the team, providing ample special teams ability as one of their aces on all four core units, while being a terrific rotational pass rusher.

Dennis Gardeck on the Jaguars defensive evolution

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Dennis Gardeck (47) reacts during the third quarter against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

With not a lot of money to spend, the Jaguars are taking the safe route by bringing back key depth players and special teams contributors. Gardeck, who not long ago was recovering from a torn ACL from his time with the Arizona Cardinals, was an excellent depth piece as an edge rusher, and he evolved within the defense as the season went along. The veteran defender told local reporters on Monday that within a defensive system like Jacksonville's, roles and identities are always fluid.

"I feel like there's going to be another big leap just between year one and year two, just kind of having an identity set and going from there," Gardeck said. "I think those things are kind of always fluid, seeing as pieces kind of come in as the year goes on. So, I don't think there's anything that anyone is tied to at this point, and it'll be it'll be good to be back with the guys and that will kind of start to dictate and shape roles."

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Dennis Gardeck (47) reacts to a fumble recovery during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gardeck is a player who is getting older. As he does, the athleticism begins to fade away, but the hard work and effort within the locker room don't, which matches what was showcased last season. The long-time special teams ace credited linebackers coach Tem Lukabu and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, motivating him to continue moving forward, knowing there is much more left in the tank.

"Being an older player, it kind of starts to look dark. Like, am I improving anymore?" Gardeck asked himself. "But both Tem and Campy have done a great job of, ‘Hey, there's still more meat on the bone,’ and that's exciting for me. I think that's where a lot of it came from is, ‘Hey, I know I can give you guys

more.’ There's more to learn."

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile walks along the side line during the third quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Entering his second year with Campanile, Gardeck said he enjoys being around this group of coaches and players, as they get the best out of one another. Seeing as the Jaguars had one of the best defenses in the NFL last season, it makes sense that Gardeck returns to Duval County for one more season.

"They're guys that you enjoy being around. You like who you come out as a person being around [them] and definitely as a player. They get the best out of their guys for a reason, and I'm excited to continue that and hopefully continue to progress.”