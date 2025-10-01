Inside the Jaguars’ Special Teams Masterclass vs. 49ers, According to Their Ace
There is no questioning the value one player can bring to an NFL franchise, like Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Dennis Gardeck. He may not be an elite player at his position, far from it. What he provides is immense quality as a starter at linebacker and an ace on the core special teams units.
As Gardeck's impact begins to be felt on both units (three tackles and a forced fumble), so has the performance of the groups. The Jaguars' defense leads the league in takeaways, and their special teams unit was outstanding against the San Francisco 49ers in the 26-21 victory. Gardeck spoke to reporters about the team's success on Monday.
Gardeck on the success of the special teams unit
For an opponent like the 49ers, with their creativity on both sides of the ball and on special teams, Gardeck and the Jaguars understood that it would need to take everyone on all three units to accomplish the mission: a win against a respected organization and franchise in San Francisco.
"We knew it was going to be a game that took all three phases and this special teams unit is a ton of fun to be a part of, guys flying around and making plays and doing that sort of stuff," Gardeck said.
The best teams in the league aim to make special teams an integral part of their franchise in their pursuit of victory. The Jaguars are one of those teams attempting to do so, as Gardeck hopes to see his group continue to make plays weekly, increasing field position for the offense on return teams and minimizing it for opposing teams.
"We're always trying to, we want to be the best special teams unit out there at all times and to see that show up and we've been emphasizing playing clean and getting our blocks and understanding that we've got some great returners that we get the ball in their hands, they're going to do some pretty special things," Gardeck explained. "So, it's nice to see those things that you talk about, and hey, just play clean ball and we're going to have some success."
Two significant plays on special teams, the 87-yard punt return touchdown from wide receiver Parker Washington and running back Bhayshul Tuten's 54-yard kick return, set the stage for the offense that continued to struggle with penalties. However, Gardeck feels everyone on special teams is playing for one another and wants each other to succeed.
"To see Tuten and to see Parker with the returns that they've had," Gardeck said. "It’s just so much fun. I think guys are playing for each other. They want to see each other's success, and that's what makes football such a fun game."
