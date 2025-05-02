Where Do Jaguars Land in Post-Draft Power Rankings?
The Jacksonville Jaguars took a big step toward relevancy during the 2025 NFL Draft, making an aggressive move up the board to select Colorado star Travis Hunter at No. 2 overall.
But as we have noted before, the Jaguars still need to prove it on the field before they get back the confidence of the national football audience at large. And a recent set of power rankings only hammers that point home.
In a power ranking of all 32 franchises following their draft hauls, NFL.com's Eric Edholm has the Jaguars slotted at No. 29 -- just one spot better than their pre-draft slot.
"For a 34-year-old general manager in his maiden draft, James Gladstone sure showed some gusto in his bold move up to land Travis Hunter. There's normally a value question about what the Jaguars gave up for a non-quarterback, but they might have landed a priceless gem: a player who potentially could be a standout at two positions, even if full-time duty still feels a tad far-fetched right now," Edholm said.
"Hunter was the biggest fish in a draft full of trout, and I get why the Jaguars so badly wanted to reel him in. Gladstone came from the Rams, where he saw how it can be worth breaking the bank for rare players. For a Jacksonville team that still feels like it has some holes to fill, however, the jury remains at loggerheads. Everyone wants to see what a Hunter-Brian Thomas Jr. pairing looks like, and if the duo will bring the best out of Trevor Lawrence. The Jags might not yet be relevant contenders, but they're must-see TV in a few capacities."
With the Jaguars still well behind the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts in these rankings, it is clear most people are viewing the Jaguars as an exciting, but flawed, third-place AFC South team. Considering the talent on the Jaguars' roster though, that would feel like a let down at this point.
The Jaguars have their quarterback, a good play-caller, two dynamic receivers, and one of the best edge rushing duos in the NFL. The time to get back into the heat of things in the AFC South should be sooner rather than later.
The Jaguars know this as well as anyone, and nobody involved with the team is preparing to crown themselves. But the Jaguars will certainly be using this fall to flip the narrative that is currently surrounding the franchise.
