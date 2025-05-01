Jaguars' Travis Hunter Amongst NFL's Top Instant Impact Rookies
The Jacksonville Jaguars added a special talent in the 2025 NFL Draft with Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, and expectations are already sky high.
Amongst the round one rookies from the 2025 NFL Draft class, which are expected to be impact players right out of the gate? Sports Illustrated put together their list of answers, which unsurprisingly included Hunter.
"Hunter will play a heavy dose of snaps on offense and defense, with the Jaguars planning on using him at receiver and corner. Hunter took a significant step forward as a receiver in 2024, though he still has room to improve his route nuance. Hunter is further ahead defensively, but his speed, fluidity, ball skills and proven track record of two-way success suggests he’ll be a human highlight reel early and often," Sports Illustrated said.
The most decorated player in Colorado Buffaloes history, Hunter received 2024 honors including the Heisman Trophy, Bednarik Award, Walter Camp Award, Biletnikoff Award and Hornung Award. Hunter is the first Heisman winner to be drafted by Jacksonville in franchise history, and his star power is already more than apparent.
Across three seasons with Colorado (2022-24) and one season at Jackson State (2021), Hunter posted 2,167 yards and 24 touchdowns on 171 receptions at wide receiver, and 87 tackles (63 solo), 26 passes defensed, nine interceptions for 99 yards and a touchdown, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery at cornerback.
The Jaguars are ready to let Hunter do what he does best. He is set to play the bulk of snaps early in his career at wide receiver, but he will also be given the chance to contribute on the defensive side of the ball as well.
"The ability to play on obviously both sides of the football. Just the player in general. The snaps that he takes, the preparation, the accountability, the way that he's in the building at 5:00 a.m. training his body. He's a 4.0 student and goes out on the field and impacts the game," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after the pick.
"On both sides of the ball, he impacts the game. He has a great feel for the game itself. When he's on the offensive side of the ball, finding zones in the defense. He's got really good ball skills. He can do something with it after the catch. Then on the defensive side of the ball, he finds it, and that's ultimately what we're trying to do here is continuing to find people that can help us get our hands on the ball on the defensive side and go impact the game in that way.”
