BREAKING: Jaguars Waive Former OL Draft Pick
The Jacksonville Jaguars moved on from another former draft pick on Wednesday, waiving former Day 3 offensive lineman Cooper Hodges.
Hodges, a late selection by former general manager Trent Baalke in the 2023 NFL Draft, is the second Baalke pick to be waived or released this week following the Jaguars also cutting ties with 2024 fifth-rounder Keilan Robinson.
Hodges' two-year tenure with the Jaguars now draws to a close. In his two years with the team, Hodges showed plenty of flashes but was ultimately plagued by injuries.
Hodges started one game for the Jaguars last year before sustaining a season-ending knee injury against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9. It was the second year in a row Hodges had sustained a season-ending injury after he missed his rookie year due to an injury sustained in the 2023 preseason.
“You know what, that's a great question. He's in the building, he's doing his rehab. Timetable is still something that is a little bit of an unknown, but he's working hard. He's in here every day, just like the rest of his teammates, and looking forward to seeing that progress come to life here soon," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said about Hodges after Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Once viewed as the potential successor to Brandon Scherff at guard, Hodges' inability to put plays on tape due to his injuries ultimately did in his tenure with the franchise.
It is hardly a surprise after the Jaguars added six new offensive linemen this offseason, including four free agent veterans in Patrick Mekari, Robert Hainsey, Fred Johnson, and Chuma Edoga. The Jaguars also drafted Wyatt Milum and Jonah Monheim in the third and seventh rounds, respectively.
"You know what, again I'll go back to you can never have enough security across the offensive line. The depth there is important. I've been a part of scenarios where attrition has occurred, and it typically does throughout an NFL season, in particular across the offensive line, and it can be debilitating for an offense," Gladstone said after Day 2.
"That’s something that I don't want to put us at risk for, knowing just how important that is. So, continuing to sort of build the depth across that group is something we're prioritizing. I think to point back to some of the comments I made in the early going of being on the job, the idea of setting the dish in particular the internal sort of pocket, and a quarterback feeling comfortable with stepping into that, right? That's important as well. I think the moves in pro-free agency, the moves here, they all point to that. Certainly, look forward to seeing whether or not it plays out in the way that we would like, but I think this is a step in the right direction.”
