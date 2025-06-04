BREAKING: Jaguars Release Former Draft Pick
The Jaguars continue to shed players from their former regime. According to insider Jeremy Fowler, Jacksonville has released running back Keilan Robinson.
The move creates room on the roster for defensive end Dawuane Smoot and wide receiver Trenton Irwin, who agreed to terms Tuesday. Jacksonville also waived wide receiver David White.
Robinson, 25, played in just six games last season after landing on injured reserve with a toe injury. Designated for return, he missed the first 12 weeks of his rookie campaign and made his NFL debut Dec. 1 against Houston.
The move is somewhat surprising since former general manager Trent Baalke drafted Robinson in the fifth round (167th overall) only a year ago, but the new regime appears to be moving forward with different types of running backs.
Without Robinson, the Jaguars’ current room more closely resembles Bucky Irving and Rachaad White, the backs Liam Coen had as offensive coordinator last season in Tampa Bay.
Plus, Robinson didn’t get carries in his limited action with Jacksonville. And while the team gave him a short audition as a kickoff returner in Week 14 at Tennessee, Coen and new general manager James Gladstone apparently view incumbent returner Parker Washington as a better option.
And, contrary to some reports, Jacksonville is expected to enter training camp without another transaction involving a running back. Coen on Monday praised veteran Travis Etienne and addressed rumors that the team is looking to move on from Travis Etienne.
“He’s done a great job,” Coen told reporters. “I don’t really understand some of the stuff that I’ve seen out there. That’s absolutely inaccurate.”
What’s accurate is that the Jaguars are loaded with speed, power and youth in that backfield. Etienne (5-10, 215 pounds) and Tank Bigsby (5-11, 215) are now the only returning backs and will enter the mandatory minicamp this month with three rookies. They join fourth-round selection Bhayshul Tuten (5-11, 209), seventh-round pick LeQuint Allen (6-0, 201) and non-drafted free agent Ja’Quinden Jackson (6-2, 233).
Jackson, the largest in the group, was an all-state quarterback at Duncanville (Texas) High School before a significant knee injury ended his prep career. He redshirted as a quarterback at Texas while recovering from surgery, then transferred to Utah and transitioned to running back. He ultimately wound up at Arkansas and averaged 5.3 yards per carry with 15 rushing touchdowns last season for the Razorbacks.
