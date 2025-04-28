3 Observations on Jaguars Signing Emmanuel Ogbah
The Jacksonville Jaguars had a big need along the edge of their defense, and they moved quickly to fill it on Sunday with the signing of veteran pass-rusher Emmanuel Ogbah.
So, what do we make of James Gladstone's latest move? We break it down below.
Jaguars smart to move as swiftly as they did
The Jaguars went into the 2025 NFL Draft hoping to add some depth to the edge position and, other than the addition of Jalen McLeod in the sixth-round, it just seemed like things never materialized in terms of value. Even with a need on hand, it would make little sense to reach on Day 2 or 3 just to fill a depth spot.
With that said, the Jaguars and Gladstone made sure they acted quickly to fill the role once they found out they weren't going to be able to do so through the draft. It is a decisive move that shows a clear and calculated plan.
Ogbah fits the role of No. 3 EDGE
Nobody should pretend the Jaguars just added an All-Pro, otherworldly defender with this move but that is never what anyone was asking for out of the Jaguars' No. 3 edge role. It seemed as if the past regime was stubborn about this fact, but the signing of Ogbah shows how simple it all should have been to add to this role.
Ogbah is not a dominant down-to-down player, but he has proven to be a solid rotational pass-rusher who still provides value against the run. He is a tough, experienced player with the win-rate and sack production one would hope for out of a No 3 pass-rusher. He fits the bill of what the Jaguars needed to a tee.
Anthony Campanile ties already paying off
The Jaguars made a lot of additions this offseason based off connections from coaches to players from previous stops. Guys like Robert Hainsey, Nick Mullen, Hunter Long, and Johnny Mundt had direct ties to the coaching staff from past teams and Ogbah is the latest signing who fits that billing after several years with Anthony Campanile in Miami.
The Jaguars now have 89 players on the roster with the signing of Ogbah; could Campanile's ties now lead the Jaguars to another veteran up front with experience under the new coordinator? Even if it doesn't, it has helped the Jaguars finally fill a need that has been an issue for multiple years at this point.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and tell us what you think!
Please let us know your thoughts on this signing when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.