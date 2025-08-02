Why Jaguars GM James Gladstone Feels Right At Home
Seemingly overnight, Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone went from an unknown face to one of the NFL's most important personnel men.
Swinging a trade like the Travis Hunter one will do that; as will captivating the fan base and national voices with his distinct style and mode of operations.
But while Gladstone's national profile and stock has soared in recent months, what does the man in charge think about his new role and community?
Gladstone Loves Duval
Speaking with Action News Jax from training camp, Gladstone detailed why the Jacksonville community and Jaguars fans have made him feel right at home after close to a decade with the Los Angeles Rams and Les Snead.
"First and foremost, there's nothing quite like the roar of Duval in the stands to get everything going each morning, but nonetheless, it was, you know, I did a ton of talking throughout the spring. I'm glad to see now that we can tilt towards action a little bit more seeing this thing come to life and not just conceptualize it in our own minds," Gladstone said.
"And I've appreciated so much of the support that we've received. It's felt like a quick transition to becoming a home. My wife and I were able to root ourselves here all summer with a newborn. It's not like travel is conducive for that, but it was great to get to know the city. It was great to get in the grocery stores and feel the love, and very much appreciate that."
Gladstone has certainly made an impact in Jacksonville thus far, swinging the Travis Hunter trade after talks with Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry.
On top of that, Gladstone has overhauled the Jaguars' front office, the way they structure their scouting process, and has helped the Jaguars completely reshape their roster on both sides of the ball.
As long as Gladstone's moves pay off, the Jaguars will be able to turn things around on the field. And if that happens, then Gladstone will be hearing from Duval and its fans at training camp practices for years to come.
In a few short weeks, we will begin to know how close that reality is.
