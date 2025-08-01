Jaguars' Udinski Describes State of Running Back Room
One of the biggest issues from the 2024 season was the Jacksonville Jaguars run game, which either stagnated far too often or lacked consistency in many aspects. This year, under new head coach Liam Coen, that could be set to change drastically.
One Jaguars coach in particular has had a first-hand account of the progress made by a talented and deep group of tailbacks. He updated the local beat on Thursday on the state of Jacksonville's running back room.
Grant Udinski gives update on the state of the RB room
Coen and offensive coordinator Grant Udinski will be charged with a potential significant turnaround for the Jaguars' offense, particularly with their run game. As training camp enters its eighth day on Friday, Udinski has a much clearer vision of what the room is becoming with the first preseason game just over a week away.
Udinski has said the effort and embrace of the work and opportunity have stood out the most with his running backs. All of the top runners or roster bubble players in the room have an area that they want to improve in, and Jacksonville's second-in-command on offense is impressed with how the group has answered.
“I would say the thing that really stands out about the guys is their effort and embrace, how much they've embraced the opportunity to improve," Udinski said. "I think all those guys kind of had different areas that they've wanted to improve, individually or collectively, even as a group, and the way they've approached the protection scheme, the run game, that's a little bit different than some of the things they've done."
Thursday provided a good picture of what the Jaguars top-of-the-order could be for Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers; Tank Bigsby looks to be the workhorse back, while Travis Etienne is expected to take a fair share of touches in the passing game and rookie Bhayshul Tuten potentially emerging as the explosive change-of-pace runner.
Udinski said these running backs along with LeQuint Allen and Ja'Quinden Jackson have embraced and approached this summer with a growth mindside, calling it 'awesome' to see the younger players step in and set the tone.
"They really embraced that and kind of approached it with a growth mindset," Udinski said. "So that's been awesome to see the young guys step in and kind of have that, and even the older guys kind of fit right in with that and set the tone with that type of growth mindset to approach it where they're trying to buy in to the best of their ability.”
It is hard to imagine the Jaguars not keeping four running backs on the roster with how the two draft selections of Tuten and Allen have shown in flashes. However, the top four players at this position within the roster could see improvement under Coen and Udinski this season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.