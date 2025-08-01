What Are the Jaguars' Plan for the Mock Game?
The Jacksonville Jaguars do not play their first preseason game until next week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they will do battle on Friday with a more familiar foe, themselves, in a mock game to get a look at simulated game action.
After Day 7 of Training Camp on Thursday, Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski offered up an explanation of the mock game and shared his thoughts regarding the process with the media throng at the Miller Electric Training Center.
OC Grant Udinski on the mock game, "It's like a practice."
The labeling of the session as a mock game leaves room for the imagination. The question on everybody's mind is whether the team is expecting to play a complete scrimmage as if it were against another team, or something different.
“Yeah, we're going to take care of us. It's like a practice for us in terms of the way guys are approaching it, but it'll be good to get the experience for the guys, kind of going through the pre-game routine, more so than anything. In terms of the mock game element of it, kind of the flow of it is mock game-ish, but the turnaround is a little quick for guys, so we're trying to simulate the timing, pace of a game between series getting corrections," commented Udinski.
"Every once in a while, a guy will be out there with a series, we punt, and then he's back out there again. So, you can't simulate it perfectly, but we try to make it as close as we can for the guys to kind of get that feeling of a game, the timing of a game, the rhythm of the pre-game warm up, that routine. So that way, the first time they go out there for pre-season, it's not something completely new. ”
Udinski on if live tackling will occur
Another question remains on if the hitting will be as intense as it will be against the Steelers.
“I think right now, Liam [Head Coach Liam Coen] will probably be able to talk to you guys on some of that schedule stuff, but right now, his plan is to take the tempo just like we’ve done at practice," offered Udinski.
With what it seems like right now, Friday Night under the lights will be a game with instructional periods when needed. But the main thing to know is: Football is back in Jacksonville.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on Udinski and the Mock Game.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Jaguars' plan and more when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE