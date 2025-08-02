What Does James Gladstone Make of Jaguars Training Camp?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the midst of one of the most important training camps in franchise history, and general manager James Gladstone is right in the middle of it.
In his first year as general manager, Gladstone has overseen the Jaguars' overhaul their roster on both sides of ball and brought in superstar rookie Travis Hunter.
But with what he has seen from his team thus far, what does Gladstone make of his roster?
Gladstone Sounds Off
Speaking with Action News Jax from training camp, Gladstone made it clear that he is happy with the progress of training camp thus far.
"You know what? Football is starting to really begin to feel like football again. We got the pads on back to back days here. Get an idea of, you know, which position groups, which players are really built for this environment and thrive in this sort of setting. And that's cool to see come to life, right?" Gladstone said.
"Our players are starting to build the identity of who this team is going to be day by day. And I think that will begin to show itself with more clarity here as we inch into deeper into training camp."
Pads came on for the first time earlier this week after several practices -- and really several months -- of practicing on the grass, and it gave Gladstone, head coach Liam Coen and the rest of the franchise a chance to see how far they have come.
More importantly, though, it gave them a chance to see how much further they need to go.
But I think at this point, it's been great to see a day like yesterday, when to date, it's been such a mental demand, right, that's been the focus. And then you get into the physical portion with the pads popping, and you don't see a fall off," Gladstone said.
"You don't see it get sloppy. See a clean brand of ball. And I think that's a testament to to not only the players who are absorbing, sort of the philosophy and the expectation, but also the coaching staff can communicate clearly what we plan to look like. And I think that that was a great visual representation."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on Gladstone and camp.
Please let us know your thoughts on Gladstone and camp when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE