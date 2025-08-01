Jaguars' Rookie Class Dealt Injury Blow
The Jacksonville Jaguars have seen bumps and bruises add up through the first week of training camp, and now the rookie class has been impacted.
Jaguars rookie safety Caleb Ransaw -- the second-highest pick in the team's 2025 draft class and behind only Travis Hunter -- is now considered "week-to-week" with a lower body injury. He missed Thursday's practice and now looks like he will be out for some time.
Injury Impact
While Ransaw was not getting many reps with the starting defense early on in camp, he was having a solid start and had begun to stack days.
The third-round pick had stood out to defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, who expressed excitement about the rookie defensive back earlier this week.
"Caleb's another guy, I think he's got great feet. I've said that before. He is a guy who's been studying really, really hard. I think he did a good job in the summer to be able to come in and hit the ground running," Campanile said.
"He's another guy who I would say, I talked about Jack [LB Jack Kiser] before, but I think he's got really good maturity. I think I said this the last time I was up here, when we were talking about him, he was well-coached in college. He was. He's got really good fundamentals. He's another guy who's got range and can make plays on the ball, so that's been exciting watching him as well.”
As things stand today, the Jaguars are set to start veteran safety Eric Murray at one safety spot. With Ransaw sidelined, it looks like the Jaguars' options are
- Andrew Wingard
- Darnell Savage
- Antonio Johnson
“I just think there are a lot of guys who are putting in great work. I think Dewey's [S Andrew Wingard] doing a great job. I think Antonio [S Antonio Johnson] is doing a great job," Campanile said.
"Sav's [S Darnell Savage] done a great job when he's out there. Obviously, Eric [S Eric Murray] has great command back there as well, but we've had a bunch of guys going through there, and they're all really doing a good job. As you start to get into third down and two-minute, having DBs out there that are good communicators and can make plays on the ball for you, which we've all seen to this point, that's really exciting.”
