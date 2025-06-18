Jaguars' James Gladstone Weighs in on Travis Hunter's Snap Count
Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone knows his team has a rare player in Travis Hunter.
Hunter is the type of player who could dominate at cornerback in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers, and then run wild as a wide receiver against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football weeks later.
As a result of his rare talents, the Jaguars are making sure they don't put a ceiling on what Hunter can do early in the process.
Recently, Gladstone spoke with SiriusXM NFL Radio's hosts Andrew Siciliano and Max Starks and gave his take on the snap count debate surrounding Hunter and how he sees things playing out with his star rookie.
When asked by Siciliano how many snaps he thinks Hunter can play and, more generally, whether he can truly be a full-time player on both sides of the ball, Gladstone did not mince words.
“Time will truly tell. And I think the thing that you can in fact lean into at this stage is he does not tire," Gladstone said. "He has got a spark. He has got the energy. The capacity from a physical standpoint, just to be able to do it, is certainly there."
As Gladstone would go on to note, Hunter's role very well could change on a week-to-week basis. Some weeks, the Jaguars will need him in one spot more than another. Other weeks, they may see a matchup they think Hunter can take advantage of on one side of the ball.
As things stand today, it is clear the Jaguars are not going to force the issue and set limits for Hunter. Instead, they will let his role flesh out naturally.
"And it'll be in terms of one game to the next, where does it fit? Where does it make the most sense? Certain game plans might dictate usage differently," Gladstone said.
"So time will truly tell and I don't know that one game to the next is going to be the exact same. But putting a number on it at this stage is, I think, probably premature, but look forward to seeing how it really plays itself out here and him earning his spot on both sides. Certainly going to be an opportunity for him. Gotta take advantage of it here down the stretch.”
