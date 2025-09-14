Pressure is on This Key Jaguars Defender vs. Bengals
The Jacksonville Jaguars may have had a dominant 26-10 win over the Carolina Panthers to begin their 2025 NFL season, but they're still far from an established contender. Their Week 1 victory was a big step toward erasing the disappointment of their 4-13 finish last year, but the stench is still there, even with the overhaul they undertook on the sidelines and the roster moves they've made.
They got a highly impressive start to the team's new era, but it'll take a lot more than one encouraging game against a clearly inferior opponent to prove that they should be taken seriously.
Thankfully, the Jaguars have a crucial opportunity to show their chops against another prospective playoff squad in Game 2 versus the Cincinnati Bengals.
Jacksonville is looking to move to 2-0 to begin Head Coach Liam Coen's tenure, but it'll take a road upset to do so. This roster has the talent necessary to get it done, but every player will have to live up to their potential to pull this off. There's one underwhelming piece that the Jaguars especially need to step up in Cincy.
Jarrian Jones needs to bring it
The Jacksonville Jaguars' defense had a fantastic showing to begin the 2025 season, holding the Carolina Panthers to just 10 points and 255 total yards, while consistently putting pressure on Bryce Young and being disruptive in the passing game. Several key players stepped up in the secondary and helped lead the way, including Tyson Campbell and free agent additions Jourdan Lewis and Eric Murray.
The only defensive back who really struggled in Week 1 was second-year pro Jarrian Jones. After the Jaguars took him in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Jones put together a pretty decent rookie year, despite the defense's overall struggles. He earned a 69.0 grade from Pro Football Focus, having allowed the 11th-worst passer rating when he lined up in the slot.
However, with Jacksonville signing Jourdan Lewis to a three-year, $30 million contract that made him the league's highest-paid nickelback, the Jaguars have now moved Jones outside. He looked overmatched there against Carolina, earning a pitiful 34.2 coverage grade in the season opener, which ranked 108th out of 114 eligible corners.
He can't afford to have a game like that in Week 2. The Jaguars will have a tough enough time on defense trying to contain Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and the rest of the Cincinnati Bengals' passing attack.
Chances are, Jarrian Jones is going to be lined up against an elite wideout on every snap in Cincy. He has to prove that he can be a reliable defender on the outside versus the Bengals, lest General Manager James Gladstone and Jacksonville be moved to look elsewhere before the trade deadline.
