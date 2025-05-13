Jaguars' Showdown vs. Burrow, Bengals Should Be a Marquee Game
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made more than a few changes to their front office and to their roster. While the Jaguars still have room for improvement, Jacksonville has unquestionably improved in certain aspects of the game, including along the offensive line.
Still, the Jaguars need an improved roster and a decent amount of luck to be consistently competitive. However, their improved roster could lead to the Jaguars playing a marquee game this upcoming season, as they will be a more exciting team to watch.
With the league set to release the full schedule for every team, Pro Football Network recently predicted a marquee matchup for every team in the National Football League. PFN believes the Jaguars will hit the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football.
"Six years removed from meeting for the national championship, Trevor Lawrence and Joe Burrow could face off for the second time in their NFL careers. Although the Jacksonville Jaguars had a disappointing 2024 season, the addition of Travis Hunter and a bevy of intriguing young players on offense should ensure the Jags receive an island game or two in 2025," PFN said.
"The last two Jaguars-Bengals games have actually received the primetime treatment. In 2023, Burrow was out for the season, but Jake Browning led the Bengals to an overtime win in Jacksonville (which saw Lawrence suffer a season-altering ankle injury). Two years earlier, the Jaguars lost 24-21 in Cincinnati on Thursday Night Football. That week was more infamously remembered for Jags coach Urban Meyer not flying home with the team and being recorded in an inappropriate video at his Columbus-area restaurant."
PFN noted that the Jaguars' matchup against the Bengals should have enough firepower between Lawrence and Burrow, to make this an interesting game. Depending on the Bengals' defense, the game could turn into a shootout between the two teams.
"This year’s rendition should be considerably less scandalous. However, even with both teams falling short of expectations last season, there’s still enough interest around both Lawrence and Burrow that their second NFL matchup could easily receive a primetime scheduling," PFN said.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and tell us how you feel about the Bengals.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Bengals and more when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.