Coen, Jaguars Made the Most Out of Rookie Mini Camp
The Jacksonville Jaguars hope this upcoming season is the start of a new, more productive era in franchise history, as first-time head coach Liam Coen has begun the process of revitalizing the Jaguars organization. Jacksonville hopes their new coach and a solid draft class get the job done.
The Jaguars' front office understands it will take more than one offseason to turn things around in Jacksonville fully. However, after drafting Travis Hunter and the rest of their draft class, the Jaguars have fully gotten things underway. Now, the Jaguars must hit the field and start putting it together.
Coen spoke after the team's rookie mini camp, which gave the Jaguars' rookies like Caleb Ransaw and Wyatt Milum a quick idea of what to expect moving forward. Nearly everything is different on the professional level from what they were familiar with on the collegiate level.
The Jaguars covered all things big and small at the rookie minicamp to ensure the rookies were fully prepared for life as professional football players. Coen noted how critical it was to start from the very beginning to ensure every rookie was up to speed.
“We call that an alignment assignment period where we’ve installed plays on both sides of the ball, concepts, formations, motions, shifts, defensively calls, adjustments to these formations and motions and shifts, so it’s a just a good op(tic) to kind of get out there, get the huddle. It’s wild. When you poll these guys on how many have been in the huddle recently and how many have heard a verbal cadence recently, it’s very minimal,” Coen said.
"So we are actually teaching this is the huddle, this is where you line up in the huddle, this is how we break the huddle. and this is a verbal cadence, so that is like starting at ground zero in a lot of ways. Didn’t really feel like it was fully necessary to come do true, competitive 11-on-11, but at the end of the day I think we got something out of it.”
The Jaguars hope their group of rookies are able to make an impact this season, but they must crawl before they walk.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and tell us how you feel about these rookies and more
Please let us know your thoughts on these rookies and more when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.