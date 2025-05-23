Jaguars Draft Review: Jonah Monheim is a Perfect Fit
Success in the NFL comes in many different ways. For the Jacksonville Jaguars, their approach is unique with similarities to how the Los Angeles Rams have ran things for the last three years.
With a mixture of youth and talent, Jacksonville is hoping to return to the postseason for the first time in two years.
The Jaguars brought in a hefty draft class with the massive standout being Travis Hunter, the do-it-all superstar from Colorado who is expected to be one of the most unique players in the game the moment he steps onto the field.
Outside of that, general manager James Gladstone and head coach James Gladstone brought eight rookies who were participating in January's Senior Bowl.
One of those players was USC center Jonah Monheim, the Jaguars first seventh-round draft choice who will be competing for a roster spot this summer with backup center Luke Fortner. Monheim comes to Jacksonville providing experience at multiple spots on the offensive line, including left and right tackle, right guard and center.
Monheim is experienced and brings some versatility to the table for a Jaguars offensive line that needs it. I dove into the All-22 to look at the former Trojan's film and determine what his best fit is.
My conclusion? There's a reason he was a late round draft selection. This may sound harsh but Monheim has a ways to go to earn himself a starting role in Jacksonville.
We'll go ahead and knock some of the flaws out of the way; his arm length is below average at just 30 and 1/8th inches, rated at the 0th percentile. The lack of length makes him a limited player in where he lines up along the offensive line and his reach is inadequate when attempting to handle his edges and gaps.
However, this is where the good stuff comes in. Monheim had his best tape at center compared to his starts at tackle and guard and it looks more natural to him. It helps that he is light for his size but plays nimble and quick out of his stance and working laterally down the line of scrimmage- his game against LSU was a clinic.
What I loved from this game was how quick Monheim was out of his stance to get to the hip of the defensive lineman and then torque his hips to redirect and open creases for the running back.
He plays with good control and flexibility to allow for smooth anchors despite having average play strength overall. The best part is that his hands remain active in pass protection and the run game with latches that allow him to play with a no-holds-barred mentality.
However, there were moments in this game and other watches that made him hesitant with Monheim. Long with his below-average arm length, he has inadequate play strength at the point of attack that would allow him to drive blocks and create creases in this manner.
The lack of length causes negatives in block sustainability, especially in one-on-ones, while his power or lack thereof prevent him having more sturdy and consistent anchors.
Monheim has the tools to become the backup center in Jacksonville and could be a spot player at either guard spot if asked to. He fits Liam Coen's wide-zone scheme perfectly with his play style, functional athleticism, and lateral quickness.
If he can show his worth in training camp at either guard spot, he could find himself as an easy choice to make the 53-man roster.
