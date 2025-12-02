The Jaguars' Position Group Under Biggest Microscope in Week 14

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have the biggest game of the Liam Coen era in Week 14, with the 8-4 Jaguars set to host the Indianapolis Colts to determine who will start the final month of the season as the leader in the AFC South.

Each team is facing their own questions in their own way, but it is clear now what one position group the Jaguars will need to especially come through at EverBank Stadium on Sunday: the offensive line.

OL Focus

While the Colts will be without their top defensive lineman in DeForest Buckner, the Jaguars have always embraced the idea of it being more about them than the opponent. And for the offensive line, the Jaguars have a lot to examine,

While the Jaguars' offensive line has had a few down moments this season, the unit has certainly taken a huge step compared to the previous season and has also had some downright domination performances in the first 12 games of the season.

The Jaguars' offensive line has been a huge reason the Jaguars' rushing attack has taken a leap this season, with the ground game becoming the identity of the offense. This was not so much the case in Week 13 against the Tennessee Titans, though, and the Jaguars will need a rebound performance this week with moving pieces due to injuries.

“Yeah, I think we didn't play great upfront, we played okay. They have some good players on their front that make it very challenging. We need to play better upfront for us to continue to move forward as a team," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Monday.

The Jaguars have seen every starting offensive lineman miss time at some point this season, leading to the Jaguars leaning on veteran swing backup Cole Van Lanen, rookie center Jonah Monheim, and most recently, rookie lineman Wyatt Milum.

"But again, Cole [Ol Cole Van Lanen] stepping in multiple different roles, being the Swiss Army knife that he's been for us has been really helpful. And then Wyatt [OL Wyatt Milum] just continuing to grow," Coen said. "I'm sure he would like to have some plays back and just like anybody else, but to get him meaningful reps in a division game is very important and he needs them as many reps as we can get at this point.”

With a massive AFC South matchup on the doorstep, the Jaguars will need their line to be at their very best to ensure they can swing their best punch.

