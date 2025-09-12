Jaguars vs. Bengals: How to Watch
The Jacksonville Jaguars have an early showdown in Cincinnati in Week 2, giving them a chance to stand out early on in the 2025 season.
But how can you watch the Jaguars vs. the Bengals clash? We break it down below.
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Cincinnati Bengals
Location: Paycor Stadium
Date: Saturday, Sept. 7.
Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS (check local listings)
- Play-by-play announcer: Chris Lewis
- Color commentator: Logan Ryan
- Sideline Reporter: Tiffany Blackmon
Jacksonville holds a 13-12 record against Cincinnati. The teams most recently met on Dec. 4, 2023, when the Bengals defeated the Jaguars, 34-31, in overtime.
One big name to watch during Sunday's contest is defensive end Josh Hines-Allen, who had a dominant Week 1 performance and has a favorable matchup this week against a shaky offensive line. Hines-Allen is on the verge of setting one of the most important records in all of franchise history,
Hines-Allen is just 2.5 sacks away from breaking the franchise sack record held by DE Tony Brackens (55.0). 2.5 Hines-Allen has produced at least 1.0 sack in three of four career matchups against Cincinnati for a total of 3.5 sacks
Hines-Allen had eight pressures in Week 1, amongst the highest pressures and pressure rates of any defender during the NFL's opening week.
“Yeah, like sacks are great and that's a very important part, obviously because those are negative plays but you want to be able to affect the quarterback and we talk about hands, hits, hurries every day and that's super important to us. Even batted balls, creating middle push in the pocket, getting the quarterback off the spot, all that stuff can play a factor in incomplete passes and a successful down for the defense," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said.
"So, for us it's a huge point of emphasis. It's really important, like if you get 10 sacks in a season, you had a really good year in the league. You may have rushed the passer 650 times, so what'd you do with the other 640 snaps? You might have affected the quarterback a whole lot and that to me is how we evaluate who's really productive in the rush.”
