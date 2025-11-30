Game Balls From Jaguars' Nashville Takeover

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars ran through the Tennessee Titans with ease in Week 13, winning 25-3 in a game that would have been appropriate for a mercy rule and a running clock.

Each week during the 2025 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most.



Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player. In this edition, we take a look at the Jaguars ' best players from their win over the Titans in Nashville.

Offense: Trevor Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates the victory over the Tennessee Titans after the game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trevor Lawrence has had a lot of success over the Tennessee Titans in recent years, and Sunday was another instance of him doing so. Lawrence most importantly kept the ball out of harms way throughout the game, not ever putting the Jaguars in danger of turning the ball over when all they needed to do to win was sustain a handful of drives.

Lawrence showed good accuracy on downfield passes to Jakobi Meyers and Brenton Strange, created with his legs as a scrambler, and had some of his best moments on got-to-have-it downs. Lawrence played as clean of a game as he has all season long.

Defense: Josh Hines-Allen

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot (98) and defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) celebrate sacking Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Remember when we told you not to worry about Hines-Allen's sack numbers? The pressures were always due to correct themselves and ramp up as long as he continued to get pressure, and that is exactly what has happened. Hines-Allen has a sack in four of the last five games, and his performance against the Titans was one of his most dominant.

Hines-Allen finished the day with two sacks, three tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits. He got consistent pressure on Cam Ward all day, was impactful against the run, and managed to get pressure from the left side, right side, and on stunts. It was as a complete game as the Jaguars' entire defense has had all season, and the way Hines-Allen played was a big reason why.

Special Teams: DaVon Hamilton

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (52) low fives fans as he leaves the field prior to a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

LeQuint Allen absolutely deserves mention here for his unique forced fumble and recovery, which led to Jaguars points. But DaVon Hamilton stepped up in a massive way, going to long snapper for most of the first half when the Jaguars saw Ross Matiscik sidelined with a back injury. Doing this while also being the starting nose tackle is an amazing testament to who he is as a player.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.