Why Josh Hines-Allen Is Encouraged By Jaguars' Defensive Upgrades
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made a host of changes to the defensive side of the ball this season, and star defensive end Josh Hines-Allen is confident in the direction the unit is now heading in.
"So I'm excited about our defense, excited about our offense again. I think we got a good, aggressive team and an experienced team now," Hines-Allen said this week on the Rich Eisen Show.
The Jaguars added a number of experienced players to the secondary and defensive line this offseason, with Jaguars general manager James Gladstone adding veterans such as Jourdan Lewis, Emmanuel Ogbah and others.
And so far, Hines-Allen has liked what he has seen from the sweeping improvements.
"Adding Jourdan Lewis, I think Jourdan Lewis is a heck of a player. Eric Murray is a heck of a player. So our secondary already got so much better. And then we added guys up front, veteran guys, Emmanuel Ogbah, getting Dawuane Smoot back, me and Travon is already in there. Then you have Arik moving to three tech," Hines-Allen said.
"And in our linebacker core has been the same for the last couple of years. So they have the unity in that unit. So defensively, we got a good, solid group."
There is also the hiring of first-year defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, who Hines-Allen has praised at multiple stops this offseason.
"I love Coach Camp. He's somebody that you want to play for. Who brings it. You know, you get the coaches that scream, kind of like, alright. And then he screams one day, and he doesn't scream. No this dude's intense, but he shows the passion and love that he has for the game and for us that makes us want to play for him," Hines-Allen said.
"It makes us want to understand the defense a little bit faster for him. So that's always a good sign. That's always a good trait to have in a coach, and that's what I'm saying. Like, I think we're in a good position. I'm ready to maximize off the value that I can bring to this defense and just be the best you know, defensive player I can be."
