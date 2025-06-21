Jaguars' Josh Hines-Allen Responds to Snub
Over 40 years ago, "Late Night with David Letterman" presented a groud-breaking phenomenon that changed the landscape of entertainment and media for ever. It was the nightly Top Ten, and it was a clinic in creative hilarity that lasted for years. Today, anybody with a keyboard, a platform and an audience can create a list.
The ledger is meant to entertain readers or viewers, and be an easy submission for a writer with a quota. But everybody pays attention. This week a list came out that excluded Josh Hines-Allen, and the Jaguars standout defender took notice by way of social media.
Fox Sports, this week, published a top ten list featuring the finest and most accomplished members of the 2019 NFL Draft Class. Although the Jaguars stalwart defender was left out of the network's top ten, he was listed as an honorable mention. That wasn't good enough for the player who was honored as a PWFA rookie that year and a Pro Bowl selection twice. Hines-Allen responded via social media this week with a retort that should serve as a warning shot as an entire league has just been put on notice.
The list that the seventh-overall pick in '19 didn't make includes a bevy of NFL A-listers featuring from top-to-bottom Edge Nick Bosa, Edge Maxx Crosby, WR A.J. Brown, QB Kyler Murray, DT Dexter Lawrence, DT Jeffrey Simmons, RB Josh Jacobs, WR D.K. Metcalf, WR Terry McLaurin and OG Chris Lidstrom. As mentioned, the jolted Jaguar landed in the honorable mentions with DT Quinnen Williams, Edge, WR Deebo Samuel, DT Christian Wilkins, Edge Montez Sweat,G Elgton Jenkins and C Erik McCoy.
Hines-Allen took to X, formerly known as Twitter on Thursday, to voice his chagrin and confusion over not being included on the post. But the social media reply included a not-so-subtle message of disapproval and a pledge to keep on earning his way in the NFL sans a slew of accolades.
"Not making the Top Ten from my draft class is wild to me. I’ve never been handed anything, always had to earn every inch and still get misunderstood. But that’s alright. Let’s keep proving people wrong, just like always."
While the list has a who's who of NFL talent, there surely could have been room made for the man who achieved 17.5 of his career 53 NFL sacks in 2023, and is a veteran of two Pro Bowls. Nonetheless, it will be hard to ignore the assumption that Josh Hines-Allen will be motivated to dominate in 2023 and prove his detractors wrong. Don't worry, he knows who they are. Obviously, Josh Hines-Allen is a man who knows how to keep reciepts.
