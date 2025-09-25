Jaguars' Josh Hines-Allen Previews Trent Williams Battle
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen spoke from the locker room about the San Francisco 49ers and offensive tackle Trent Williams, and we were there for it all.
Hines-Allen and Jaguars head coach Liam Coen spoke last week about Hines-Allen's development and his performance vs. the Houston Texans. Read their quotes below.
On the contributions of DE Josh Hines-Allen
LIAM COEN: “Yeah, I think if you look at Josh’s sacks and all that, obviously they get measured so much by that, but he is doing a ton in the last two games to really disrupt, cause issues for the people that he’s playing against up front, in the run game. I think Josh is just doing this right now [upwards motion]. As a pro, he’s one of the first guys in the building; on the off days, he’s in here. We had 40-odd guys in here on the off day, working out. He’s been helping lead that and been really pleased with him as a pro, been really happy with him. I think it’s just going to keep doing this [upwards motion]."
Three games now, seeing Josh Hines-Allen in action and today obviously with the tip at the end, just what have you seen from him and how important has he been to this defense?
LIAM COEN: "Huge. Like we said during the week, it hasn't quite shown in every stat book, but his presence, what he does in terms of affecting the game both in the game and the pass has been really, really something that's helped us out to get other people to be able to get pressures and the way that he affects the game and also just his practice habits. The way Josh practices, the way that he is in the meeting setting, the way that he lifts. The way that he does everything is really what we're trying to continue to do as a program, and really proud and happy for that defense, especially for Josh."
Hey, Josh, it seems like you guys got pressure pretty consistently today. What does this performance say about the guys you have up front and the unit you guys have built up there?
JOSH HINES-ALLEN: "I think coming into the week, Coach Camp challenged up front. He said it's going to be -- we're going to rush four and we're going to drop everybody else, and so for us, it was just like we’ve got to go hunt so I think starting out Wednesday's practice, our mindset was we got to go. We got to attack. We got to prove to them and prove to everybody else in our defense that we can take advantage of games.
"So today was just a carryover from Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and now Sunday to where we can just go at it and to prove the point that we can just rush four, and we also can blitz. You see what happens when we blitz. We get turnovers. We change up the secondary disguises. So, Camp has done a great job of listening to us up front and he's calling a heck of a game, and I wouldn't be -- I love playing for him. I think we all do, too. So, we got his back."
