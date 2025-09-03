Jaguar Report

Jaguars' Prized Acquisition Reflects on Dealing with First-Game Jitters

The Jacksonville Jaguars added a key veteran presence to their defense this past offseason.

Andy Quach

Oct 4, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars helmets on the sideline during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-Imagn Images
The 2025 NFL season will mark a lot of firsts for the Jacksonville Jaguars. It'll be Liam Coen's first game as a head coach at the professional level. It'll be Travis Hunter Jr.'s first official outing period, along with all of the other rookies making their debuts. It'll also be the first NFL showing for Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski and Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile at their respective positions.

Jourdan Lewis might be coming into his ninth year in the league, but he'll still be getting a lot of firsts in the Jags' season opener against the Carolina Panthers. It'll be his first game with Jacksonville, his first game in the AFC, his first game in the division, and his first game as the NFL's highest-paid nickelback.

The Jaguars have high hopes for Lewis, handing him a new three-year, $30 million deal this past free agency. In return, he has high hopes for what this defense can do with him locking down in the secondary alongside some other new additions.

Jacksonville Jaguars, training camp, NFL, Tyson Campbell, Andrew Wingard, Jourdan Lewis
From left, Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26), safety Daniel Thomas (20), cornerback Tyson Campbell (3), safety Andrew Wingard (42) and cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) walk off the field during the first organized team activity at Miller Electric Center Monday, May 19, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jourdan Lewis looking forward to Jaguars debut

Jourdan Lewis has established himself as one of the premier nickelbacks in the NFL throughout his eight-year career. Last season, he graded as PFF's 15th-best cornerback in coverage. The Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping he can bring that shutdown ability to their secondary, too.

He'll have a good chance to start off the year with an encouraging performance against the Carolina Panthers. Jacksonville media asked him about his thoughts coming into the season opener, and Lewis expressed that the nerves are still there, even for a veteran entering his ninth campaign:

"It never goes away, honestly. That feeling of those goosebumps and those butterflies. You feel like your first game as a six-year-old. It's the same feeling, the same feeling every time until you hit somebody. It never gets old."

Lewis might be a sage vet on this team, but he's bringing some new blood that'll hopefully infuse this defense with a fresh sense of energy and optimism. He himself has high hopes for what the Jaguars can do in the AFC South:

"[The division's] getting tougher, honestly. They're making moves, and I feel like it's up for grabs. I know [the Houston Texans] have had it for a few years, but I feel like we have a shot to do it. I think we're a really good football team. We're really physical. We're coming together as a unit and getting to know each other, especially on the back end, getting to know each other and getting a little bit better, seeing how we want to play. And I feel like we have a brilliant team."

Published
Andy Quach
ANDY QUACH

Andy Quach is a journalism graduate from Florida Gulf Coast University with extensive experience covering the NFL, NBA, and college sports. He is the assistant beat writer for the Jacksonville Jaguars Om SI, and also serves as the fantasy sports and betting reporter for four NFL teams.