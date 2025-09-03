Jaguars' Prized Acquisition Reflects on Dealing with First-Game Jitters
The 2025 NFL season will mark a lot of firsts for the Jacksonville Jaguars. It'll be Liam Coen's first game as a head coach at the professional level. It'll be Travis Hunter Jr.'s first official outing period, along with all of the other rookies making their debuts. It'll also be the first NFL showing for Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski and Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile at their respective positions.
Jourdan Lewis might be coming into his ninth year in the league, but he'll still be getting a lot of firsts in the Jags' season opener against the Carolina Panthers. It'll be his first game with Jacksonville, his first game in the AFC, his first game in the division, and his first game as the NFL's highest-paid nickelback.
The Jaguars have high hopes for Lewis, handing him a new three-year, $30 million deal this past free agency. In return, he has high hopes for what this defense can do with him locking down in the secondary alongside some other new additions.
Jourdan Lewis looking forward to Jaguars debut
Jourdan Lewis has established himself as one of the premier nickelbacks in the NFL throughout his eight-year career. Last season, he graded as PFF's 15th-best cornerback in coverage. The Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping he can bring that shutdown ability to their secondary, too.
He'll have a good chance to start off the year with an encouraging performance against the Carolina Panthers. Jacksonville media asked him about his thoughts coming into the season opener, and Lewis expressed that the nerves are still there, even for a veteran entering his ninth campaign:
"It never goes away, honestly. That feeling of those goosebumps and those butterflies. You feel like your first game as a six-year-old. It's the same feeling, the same feeling every time until you hit somebody. It never gets old."
Lewis might be a sage vet on this team, but he's bringing some new blood that'll hopefully infuse this defense with a fresh sense of energy and optimism. He himself has high hopes for what the Jaguars can do in the AFC South:
"[The division's] getting tougher, honestly. They're making moves, and I feel like it's up for grabs. I know [the Houston Texans] have had it for a few years, but I feel like we have a shot to do it. I think we're a really good football team. We're really physical. We're coming together as a unit and getting to know each other, especially on the back end, getting to know each other and getting a little bit better, seeing how we want to play. And I feel like we have a brilliant team."
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to keep up with the Jaguars' AFC South race.
Please let us know your thoughts on Jourdan Lewis' addition when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.