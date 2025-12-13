How Liam Coen's Staff is Proving Themselves Weekly

A lot of ink has been spilled about the impact that Liam Coen has had on the Jacksonville Jaguars. In his first season at the helm, he's brought this team from a 3-14 finish last year to the current AFC South leader, within arm's reach of the No. 2 seed in the conference. That's a highly impressive turnaround, especially considering that this isn't just Coen's first campaign with the Jags, but as an NFL head coach in general.



While Coen deserves the bulk of the credit for the development of this team, he's not the only reason Jacksonville has drastically improved. He's also not the only young, promising prospect on this franchise's payroll. The Jaguars completely revamped their staff this past offseason, bringing in new faces all over the organization.



Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile coaches up Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ third mandatory minicamp Thursday June 12, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Anthony Campanile and Grant Udinski are growing, too



The Jacksonville Jaguars' success this season is even more surprising when factoring in the youth and lack of experience among their staff. Most people know that this year is Liam Coen's first as an NFL head coach. However, he's not the only one within the Jaguars organization holding their post for the first time.



James Gladstone is a brand-new general manager. Both of Jacksonville's coordinators, Grant Udinski on offense and Anthony Campanile on defense, are in their first seasons at their respective positions in the league. All three of them are younger than the Indianapolis Colts' new quarterback, Philip Rivers. Coen spoke on the growth he's seen from Udinski and Campanile this year, as well as Special Teams Coordinator Heath Farwell:



#Jaguars OC Grant Udinski talking about how vital Jakobi Meyers is to the offense:



(🎥: @Jaguars)pic.twitter.com/5jnPkhtepZ https://t.co/gCp5qm6f9z — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 12, 2025

"Yeah, that's part of the profession that is exciting is giving people opportunities to grow within new roles and what that looks like. And the only way you can truly grow is with those opportunities. And so, you're going to fail, you're going to succeed, you're going to have good and bad moments throughout. But I do believe that, really all three of our coordinators have done a really nice job this year."



"Adjusting to personnel, putting the players first, and trying to make the game as fast as possible for these guys to be able to play as fast as possible on Sundays. And you can see Campy, obviously the personality, the way that you want those guys to run and hit and show up on tape is something that obviously I was really excited about when I hired Campy.

And then the detail of Grant, if you really look at the amount of time that he obviously puts into this thing, but also the amount of extra that we're constantly trying to push our players to do. I think that that shows up in some of the level of detailed execution and situational football."

To see how Grant Udinski and Anthony Campanile continue to lead the Jaguars, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.