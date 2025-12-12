Liam Coen Reveals How He Built Jaguars' Star-Studded Coaching Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen is in the middle of a wildly successful first season as a head coach, leading the Jaguars to a 9-4 record entering the season's final month.

A big reason for Coen and the Jaguars' success? The coaching staff Coen was able to bring to Jacksonville, highlighted by first-year coordinators Grant Udinski and Anthony Campanile.

To watch his comments, view below

But how exactly did Coen find the right coaches to surround himself with while with the Jaguars, and why was he able to hit homeruns not just with his coordinators, but with his assistant position coaches? Because he was able to identify what really mattered to him as a coach.

“First of all, how important is teaching to them? Coaching and teaching go hand in hand, but it's guys that I think can take what they know and be able to get it to these players, but not every single way is going to be the same," Coen said on Friday.

"You've got to be flexible in your approach to teaching, in my opinion because they're all different. Every player’s different. They receive, gather and execute information all differently. I think being a great coach is being a great teacher. And the ability to have a relationship and be able to impact and affect these guys on more than that of a professional level."

Coen and the Jaguars' new regime have made a point to show that dealing with people is just as important as anything else in coaching. And to date, it certainly appears Coen's approach has worked.

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen smiles to the crowd as he walks of the field against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"Having the connection with players to be able to have an honest and open conversation, whether it's about their player or whether it's about their personal life and how to reach them is the goal. And if they typically think you care about them a little bit more than just the X's and O's and the results, I think they'll play hard for you," Coen said.

"Looking at the group of guys that we are with as a staff, hunger is another part. Fat and happy usually doesn't typically get it done in my opinion. Just guys that maybe want to prove something, have an edge, first time responsibilities or hey, coming off of a different unique experience that they want to go and provide this insight into this new role and responsibility. I think that those are typically some qualities that we look for.”

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen hugs Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen (hc) after the game of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

