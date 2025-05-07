Jaguars' Veteran Reacts to Cowboys' Trade For George Pickens
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis is right where he belongs.
Lewis was one of the most important pieces the Jaguars added this offseason, with the forrmer Dallas Cowboys cornerback signing a then-record deal for nickel cornerbacks earlier this offseason.
Lewis and the Jaguars seem like the perfect fit for each other for a number of reasons. But now, Lewis has one extra reason to be happy to be a Jaguar.
During a Cowboys win over the Steelers last season, Pittsburgh wide receiver Pickens initiated a dust-up with Lewis. Now, Lewis is clearly content in his journey out of Dallas and into Jacksonville, avoiding the potential of being teammates with Pickens after the Cowboys just swung a trade for the former Steeler.
Lewis has a number of reasons to be happy to be Jaguars; this just appears to be the latest one. On top of it, Lewis is set to be a key figure on the ground floor of the Jaguars' attempts to rebuild their culture and turn their losing fortunes around.
“One of the most exciting elements to Jourdan Lewis is that every offensive coordinator that I’ve come in contact with has always highlighted him as somebody who they have to account for in their game planning, and when you turn on the film, it’s easy to see why," Jaguars general manager said about Lewis after signing him.
"Now, one of the things that we really wanted to do for our defensive backfield is bring a veteran presence with a level of doggedness and toughness that was going to level up our current style of play. Jourdan is somebody who we believe highly in to bring that and offer that skillset to our football team.”
The Jaguars' secondary struggled in a big way throughout the 2024 season, and Lewis is one of the biggest -- if not the biggest -- investments the Jaguars have made to turn that around in 2025.
Lewis figures to play inside for the Jaguars, but the veteran cornerback could have an all-encompassing role in a secondary that also includes Tyson Campbell, Jarrian Jones, and Travis Hunter.
“One of the things we’re valuing is versatility and with both of those guys, we feel like they have the flexibility to play both inside and out," Gladstone said about Jones and Lewis.
"I think we’ll see how that takes shape over the course of this offseason and then the beginning of next season. But between the two of them, both of them are players that we find value in and the versatility between the two of them just allows us a little bit more flexibility.”
