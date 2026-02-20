Jaguars Mailbag on Free Agency Options, Combine Preview
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Throughout the offseason, we will be taking questions on the biggest questions facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.
You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguars On SI Twitter handle or by submitting them here. This week, we take questions on the Jaguars' offseason, the NFL Scouting Combine, and more.
Q: Obviously it is really early in the process, but could you see the Jags trading up in the second using one of their three thirds? I feel like that is more likely than trading up into the first round. And if they did move up, what position do you think they would target?
A: It is hard for me to ever rule anything out when it comes to James Gladstone and the Jaguars' front office. They have been so aggressive with trades really the entire time Gladstone has been general manager, and they have showed that they are not afraid of being creative in terms of their trade packages. I think they would do it if there is a cornerback they are enamored with.
Q: Most important position to watch at combine?
A: I will go with defensive line. For starters, the combine might not be more important for any unit than the defensive line. Explosiveness and agility results can be telling about a defender's long-term upside in the trenches, and teams have thrived in recent years by stockpiling on athletic defensive linemen.
Q: Every SB winner from 18/19 and onwards, has beaten the Jags in the regular season, correlation or causation? 🤔 (tampa doesn’t count, covid was weird)
It is surely a coincidence, but it is telling that the Jaguars have had narrow, self-inflicted losses in each of the last two seasons to the Super Bowl champs (Eagles in 2024, Seahawks in 2025).
Q: I think Jags @ Broncos is a shoe-in for SNF or MNF next season (Hunter returns to Colorado)… what games do you think could end up in prime time?
A: I really think the NFL would be making a mistake if they don't take advantage of the Jaguars and Bears. The two teams are led by young stars at both head coach and quarterback and in many ways are mirror images of each other. Coen vs. Johnson could be a highly-intense battle.
Q: Hot take, I think Buster Brown has the most value out of all the impending Jaguar free agents, what are the chances we bring him back?
A: He is the one guy I am torn on. I feel pretty comfortable in saying Devin Lloyd and Travis Etienne will sign big deals elsewhere, but Brown is different. It feels unlikely he nabs a massive deal, and he might have more value to the Jaguars than he does to anyone else. I am about 50/50 on him at this point in the process.
Q: Obviously, Gladstone, Boselli and Coen are big parts of the draft. Whose a 4th personnel guy who you think may be crucial to the success of this upcoming draft class?
Brian Xanders. Former GM, long-time Rams soldier. FSU was interested in hiring him to be their GM earlier this offseason. He is an experienced and valuable voice for a front office that is still in its early days of being built.
Q: If ETN walks, could you see the team bringing in a bigger back to pair with Tuten? Someone like Allgeier or Brian Robinson?
I think it makes a lot of sense. Tuten also has some power to his game, but the Jaguars lack a true power-based running back after the Tank Bigsby trade. I think the best backfields are the ones with running backs whose styles can work off one another, and I think the Jaguars have a chance this offseason to add a style of running back they were missing last year.
