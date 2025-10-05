Unique Situation in Duval Ahead of Jaguars MNF Showdown
The Jacksonville Jaguars could have the game of the week in their upcoming clash with the Kansas City Chiefs. Not only does this matchup feature the reigning AFC champions taking on an upstart 3-1 Jaguars team, but it's also the Monday Night Football primetime feature.
In Week 5, Jacksonville has a key opportunity to prove that it should be regarded among the top contenders this season by dispatching Patrick Mahomes and company, who are coming off two straight wins, including a resurgent offensive explosion in their 37-20 beatdown of the Baltimore Ravens.
As the home underdogs, the Jaguars need to be as locked in as they possibly can to try to contain the Chiefs' rising attack with Xavier Worthy back. On the other side of the ball, Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville offense have to be prepared to enter a shootout if needed.
MNF "DUUUUUUVALLLLLL"
The Jacksonville Jaguars will need all of the help they can get to try to give Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs another loss in their dynastic run. That's why Head Coach Liam Coen, other members of the staff, the players, and local celebrities around Duval have been calling on the city to show up for its team on Monday night.
The Jaguars aren't known for having the strongest home-field advantage, but they're hoping to change that this season with the help of their fans. The Chiefs are also known to travel well, with a multitude of red jerseys visible in the stands of EverBank Stadium last time Kansas City came to town in the 2024 preseason.
To help get the crowd rowdy and engaged for Monday Night Football, the Jaguars have enlisted ESPN's Scott Van Pelt to lead the audience in the first DUVAL war cry of the game.
Not everyone is happy about the decision from the franchise. SVP has earned a reputation for bias against Jacksonville due to his numerous jokes at the expense of the team over the years. He responded to some of the scrutiny on X (Twitter), pointing to his wife being a Duval native and denying any animosity toward the team and fanbase.
