Why the Jaguars Must Silence More Doubters vs. Chiefs
The Jacksonville Jaguars have earned a lot of respect in their first four games of the Liam Coen era. They've gone 3-1 to begin the 2025 NFL season, proving that they have to be viewed as serious playoff threats this year. They face a tough test in their next outing, though, taking on the reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs at home for Week 5's Monday Night Football feature.
This game is being approached with a significant amount of caution on both sides. Vegas isn't quite ready to name the Chiefs as another top contender this season quite yet, after their disappointing 1-2 start with Xavier Worthy injured and Rashee Rice suspended.
Sportsbooks aren't willing to crown the Jaguars yet either, though. They're listed as home underdogs against the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, who they've yet to beat in five tries since he took over as the franchise quarterback. Jacksonville has also been historically underwhelming in its few primetime slots over the years. Most of the hesitation surrounding the team this year stems from its inconsistent offense.
Can the Jaguars' attack break through in Week 5?
1. Trevor Lawrence over/under 212.5 passing yards
Trevor Lawrence is off to the best team start of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars this season, but he's also on pace for his worst statistical campaign to date. So far, he's averaging just 211.3 passing yards per game in 2025. Still, he's surpassed this line from FanDuel in half of his outings.
The Kansas City Chiefs have ranked as one of the stingiest passing defenses in the league this year. However, their numbers have to be taken with a grain of salt. In three of their four games so far, they faced Russell Wilson and the New York Giants, a reeling Baltimore Ravens squad with Lamar Jackson exiting after three quarters, and Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, who have been adamantly against passing the ball.
2. Travis Etienne Jr. over/under 65.5 rushing yards
It seems that Vegas is expecting the floor to fall out from under Travis Etienne Jr. at some point this season. Last week against the San Francisco 49ers, his line was set at just 50.5 rushing yards. He easily cleared that with 124.
There's a dichotomy going on with Jacksonville's ground game right now under Head Coach Liam Coen. On the one hand, this team clearly wants to establish the run and has done so successfully in each week so far. On the other hand, there has been plenty of opportunity for the Jaguars to lean on Etienne and the rushing attack even more in each game, but they haven't done so.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to get all of the Jaguars' player props throughout the year.
Please let us know your thoughts on Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne Jr.'s prospects for Monday Night Football when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.