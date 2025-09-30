The One Area Jaguars Must Improve Before Facing Chiefs on MNF
The Jacksonville Jaguars have impressed in a lot of ways in their 3-1 start to the 2025 NFL season. Things haven't been perfect by any means, but this team has shown plenty of encouraging signs of growth.
In their latest outing, they got their first road win of the season, as well as the first of Liam Coen's head coaching career. They did so by upsetting the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. The Jaguars overcame some deflating injuries, a slew of penalties, and a hostile crowd to get that victory.
Now, they go into Week 5 with a lot of momentum behind them, after winning two straight against two prospective playoff teams. However, they're going into their toughest test yet of the Coen era. The Kansas City Chiefs might only be 2-2 on paper, but they're getting healthier, still have a vicious quarterback-coach tandem of Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, and are coming off a 37-20 domination of the Baltimore Ravens.
Jacksonville crowd needs to show up
In Week 5, the Jacksonville Jaguars are taking on the AFC's Super Bowl representative from last year. The Kansas City Chiefs weren't the same in their first three games of the 2025 season, but they rediscovered their explosiveness in their last game against the Baltimore Ravens with Xavier Worthy back.
The Jaguars will be thankful that their clash against the Chiefs is in the middle of Rashee Rice's six-game suspension, but KC still has several dangerous weapons to make life difficult for Jacksonville's defense. This team will also be playing in unfamiliar territory. The last time it hosted a Monday Night Football game was back in 2023, in a 34-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Before that, it was in 2011.
The Jaguars will need their home crowd to show up in droves, rally behind Head Coach Liam Coen, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and their team, and make it difficult for Patrick Mahomes to check out of plays and communicate with his receivers. Jacksonville has never been known for being a tough road environment. This season, they rank 30th in attendance with just over 59,000 fans per game.
EverBank Stadium seats nearly 68,000. In the past, it was understandable why Jacksonvillians might not want to shell out their hard-earned money to watch their team get brutally beaten in the harsh Florida sun. That excuse is no longer valid, not this season, and not on Monday night. Hopefully, come Tuesday, a defeated Mahomes will be admitting that the Jaguars' crowd helped lead their team to the upset.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to keep track of the EverBank crowd in the 2025 season.
Talk to us on Facebook about the Jaguars' attendance, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.