Safety Blankets on the Schedule that Spell Danger for Jaguars
Getting pressure on a quarterback is paramount for defenses in today's NFL. The Jaguars are effective in this area with the likes of Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker causing chaos for opposing offenses, but there are a host of talented receivers that alleviate that threat by getting open and moving the chains when their quarterback is in trouble.
PFF recently ranked the top safety-blanket receivers in the NFL with the highest target rates when a QB is under pressure. Who of the most targeted in adverse situations do the Jags have to deal with in 2025?
Despite not having to cover the man ranked No. 1 on this list, the Atlanta Falcons Drake London, the Jaguars are scheduled to line up against half of the top-ten ranked receivers in this category in 2025. In Week 11, the second-best of the bunch, Ladd McConkey of the Los Angeles Chargers, visits Duval with his 20.8% threat rate.
"The rookie standout finished with the third-best PFF receiving grade when his quarterback was pressured last season (88.2). McConkey ranked in the top five in catches (24) and receiving yards (444) while averaging 7.9 yards after the catch per reception on such plays. He caught three touchdown passes, moved the chains 15 times and recorded 10 plays of 15-plus yards (tied for fifth most). A safety blanket for Justin Herbert, McConkey led the league in yards after the catch (189), yards after contact (99) and missed tackles forced (six) on pressured plays."
In Week 16, No. 4 Courtland Sutton of the Denver Broncos will be hard to handle in the high altitude and mile high chill. Sutton poses a threat rate of 19.7%.
"Bo Nix targeted Sutton 34 times when he was pressured as a rookie, and Sutton caught 19 of those passes for 289 yards and 13 first downs. He secured four of eight contested targets, tallied nine gains of 15-plus yards (tied for ninth most) and recorded a seventh-ranked 81.0 PFF receiving grade on such plays. Sutton ranks sixth in PFF receiving grade on targets when his quarterback was pressured over the past three seasons (83.8). That mark is fueled by 55 catches for 851 yards, six touchdowns, 42 first downs and 27 explosive gains."
Early on starting in Weeks 2, 3 and 4, the Jaguars get No. 8 Ja'Marr Chase of Cincinnati (18.5%), Nico Collins of Houston (18.4%), and the 49ers Jauan Jennings at No. 7.(18.8%) respectively. They see Collins again in Week 10.
"He [Jennings] owns a 66.8 PFF receiving grade on pressured targets over the past three seasons, having caught 35 passes for 378 yards. Jennings has gained 20 first downs, caught four touchdowns and logged 11 explosive gains in that span."
"Chase, another explosive receiver with his passer under fire, led the league last season in catches (32), first downs (26) and explosive gains (18) in pressured situations, culminating in 556 receiving yards (most) and an 85.0 PFF receiving grade (fourth best). Chase recorded four touchdowns and finished second in yards after the catch (164) and yards after contact (53) on such plays."
"Collins recorded a league-best 90.9 PFF receiving grade with this quarterback under pressure last season, after securing 29 catches for 411 yards, 18 first downs and a touchdown. He ranked third in yards after contact (52) and explosive gains (15) and led the league in yards per route run (2.60). Few have been greater than Collins in pressured situations over the past two seasons"
The Jaguars have a tough task ahead of them when they think they made a big play, but find the play extended. Jourdan Lewis, Tyson Campbell and the rest of the secondary will be on alert, and now they know who proposes the biggest threat level.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE