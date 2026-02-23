Josh Hines-Allen's Ultimate Consistency Has Put Him Amongst NFL's Elite

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have turned the corner, and they have a number of players they can thank for helping pull them out of the darkness that years of losing had brought Jacksonville.

One of those players? Defensive end Josh Hines-Allen, who has become the ultimate ambassador and face for the franchise on and off the field. After a season in which Hines-Allen broke the franchise's all-time sack record, it has become clear that Hines-Allen's consistency has made him more than just the Jaguars' best defender. He is one of the best pass-rushers in the entire NFL.

Hines-Allen's Company

Pro Football Focus recently took a look at their highest-graded edge defenders, and Hines-Allen came in tied for the No. 6 ranking with Pittsburgh Steelers defender Nick Herbig.

The only players ranked above Hines-Allen were Houston Texans' Danielle Hunter, Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson, Green Bay Packers' Micah Parsons, Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett, and Texans' Will Anderson. That is quite the group.

"Hines-Allen was one of four players (Anderson, Hutchinson, Verse) to hit the century mark in total pressures for the season (including the playoffs). It was the fourth straight season that he finished the year among the top 15 edge defenders in PFF overall grade," PFF said.

That, simply, is just who Hines-Allen has become. He has been one of the best pass-rushers in football in nearly every year of his career, recording double-digit sacks as a rookie before injuries shortened his 2020 season. He was stuck on the Urban Meyer debacle in 2021 but, since then, it is hard to argue that many other pass-rushers have been as consistently productive as Hines-Allen.

Since he entered the NFL in 2019, Hines-Allen’s 61.0 career sacks place tied-fifth in the AFC. The only players since then with more sacks are Garrett, T.J. Watt, Maxx Crosby, and Chris Jones.

In the 10 games following the team’s Week 8 BYE, Hines-Allen totaled 7.5 sacks. That was the fourth most in the AFC in that span. His four-game streak with at least 1.0 sack (Weeks 11-14) also tied for the longest streak of his career, the third longest in franchise history and the fifth-longest streak in the NFL in 2025.

The Jaguars have a true blue-chip player in Hines-Allen. The fact he makes big plays is one thing, but the fact that he has been so consistent for so many years is what truly sets him apart.

