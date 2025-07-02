Who Do Jaguars Take in Mock Draft Reset?
Although it's not draft season in the NFL, mocks are making their way across the world of sports and the World Wide Web, but with a fictional twist.
In a recent series, renowned draft analyst Chad Reuter from NFL.com presented seven-rounds with all 32 teams selecting a win-now team from active players for the 2025 season. This was the fourth year of the mock, and in it, the Jaguars have an entire new register of stars.
"This mock draft is simply one version of countless possible projections given players' expected on-field performance in 2025 (assuming they are all on one-year contracts) and each team's current coaching staff and front office," wrote Reuter.
The draft order was based on the actual 2025 NFL Draft's first round. Any trades or lost picks were reversed, and the original order was restored. However, the typical manner of selecting was transformed into a snake order, usually employed in most fantasy football drafts. This method, going from 1-32, and then 32-1, was instituted for the sake of balance.
In Round 1, quarterbacks were chosen with every pick from Buffalo's Josh Allen going to the Titans at No. 1 to Miami selcting Jordan Love of Green Bay at No. 13. Indianapolis broke the string by tabbing Myles Garrett. In that stretch, the Jaguars made Los Angeles Chargers signal caller Justin Herbert their guy at No. 5.
"Jacksonville would undoubtedly love to have the efficient and strong-armed Herbert in town. I know he passed for less than 4,000 yards in 2024, but he also threw just three interceptions."
Herbert replaces Trevor Lawrence, who went eleven picks later to Arizona at No. 16 overall. Lawrence was the first Jag to go off the board and the only one to go in Round 1. The following round, another son of Duval, WR Brian Thomas Jr., went to the New York Jets at No. 58, a mere one pick before Jacksonville. However, an All-Star protector, OT Tristan Wirfs, landed three hours north of his NFL home of Tampa.
"Remember when the Buccaneers traded up one spot to No. 13 in the 2020 draft to select Wirfs? The Jaguars have no doubt taken note of the four-time Pro Bowler's impact."
From there, the Jaguars took a dynamic edge in Houston's Danielle Hunter in Round 3, rookie Vegas RB Ashton Jeanty in Round 4, resurgent Browns WR Jerry Jeudy with pick No. 5, CB Deommodore Lenoir as a sixth rounder, and new Bears TE Coleston Loveland with their final pick.
After Trevor and BTJ, rookie WR/CB Travis Hunter ended up in Minnesota at 105 in Round 4, Edge Josh Hines Allen ended up with the New York Giants in Round 5 while another edge in Travon Walker in Round 6.
Although it's a fun exercise, to think about a world with Herbert, Wirfs, Hunter,Jeanty, Jeudy, Lenoir and Loveland, lost would be Lawrence, BTJ, Hunter, Hines-Allen and Walker. In reality, the genuine version of the Jacksonville Jaguars has the potential to raise the bar and the fun levels in 2025.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE