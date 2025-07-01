A Four-Corners Match is Brewing at Running Back
The Khan Family is absolutely no stranger to professional wrestling with AEW grapplers on the payroll. But it may be seeping into the football side of the family business as the battle royal for supremacy at RB1 is promising to be no holds barred.
With Travis Etienne, Tank Bigsby, LeQuint Allen and Bhaysul Tuten all throwing their helmets in the ring to be the headliner in Head Coach Liam Coen's traveling show, there's tons of talent looking for screen time as the next big thing in Duval. On a recent episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, Beat Writer John Shipley cut a promo on the action.
"What are the Jacksonville Jaguars going to do at running back?," asked Shipley. "To me, it's a fantastic question. Travis Etienne obviously has the experience. Definitely seems like Liam Coen wants to at least present the idea that they think that there's something that they can do with his skill set."
"I just think the most logical outcome when it comes to the Etienne question is that he is on the roster this season, and potentially, and most probably, hits free agency next year. The Jaguars can still get plenty of use out of him. You know, Coen mentioned design touches, jet sweep screens, stuff like that. He just has the best overall, I guess you could say game at this point amongst the running backs. But he definitely has some competition."
That competition is coming hard in the Form of Tank Bigsby. The third-year ball carrier out of Auburn led the team in rushing last season with 4.6 yards per carry vs. 3.7 for Etienne. But can he take the belt?
"If they go with a gap scheme and just want to get downhill, Tank Bigsby can be a force. He forced a lot of missed tackles last year. His explosive rate and his ability to just create those, game changing runs didn't exactly sustain throughout the season, but I find that to be more the case and the fault of the offensive line than I do with him specifically. Ultimately, I think Tank Bigsby has a chance to challenge Travis Etienne, depending on what kind of setup this running scheme and offensive line in general have."
"Now, on the other hand, Bhaysul Tuten, LeQuint Allen, two day-three rookies added to the mix," shared Shipley. "I really like Allen's overall game, what he can bring in terms of passing game value, as a pass protector, as a pass catcher, looked incredibly smooth catching the ball in the offseason program. And then, Tuten, he can be a home run hitter from anywhere in the field. I think if they can get to a point where they're not as concerned with his fumbles, or anything like that, you could see his responsibilities kind of increase more and more."
When the final bell sounds, just who will be the RB1 champ? That question is not ready to be answered, but one thing is for certain in Duval, there's four guys in the room that are all in and hopefully all elite.
