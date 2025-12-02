How Liam Coen Is Establishing a New Culture with the Jaguars

We've all heard the saying, "It’s not the X’s and O’s; it’s the Jimmies and the Joes." It's a common mantra in football, one that hails the importance of talent, effort, and teamwork over schemes and strategies.

And it's mostly true, although it's quite clear that having a great football mind is also crucial to a team's success. The Jacksonville Jaguars are learning firsthand that one of the most important Jimmies and Joes that a franchise can have is a high-quality head coach.



But there's a lot more that goes into coaching than just calling the right plays, knowing when to throw the challenge flag, and burning timeouts at the perfect moments. It's about leading, inspiring, and mentoring players to get the best out of a collective group of talent. Head Coach Liam Coen has been far from perfect so far, but he has the Jaguars at 8-4, staring down a Wild Card spot with a realistic shot at the AFC South crown, in his first year at the helm.



Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on from the sidelines against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Coen more than just a play-caller



Liam Coen came to the Jacksonville Jaguars with a reputation as a football mastermind. He earned that air of respect by engineering an elite attack for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as their offensive coordinator in 2024, coaxing a career year out of quarterback Baker Mayfield and completely revamping a league-bottom ground game into one of the best rushing teams in the NFL.



If anything, the Jaguars' offense has been one of the more disappointing aspects of this season so far for Jacksonville. And yet, despite their disappointingly incremental growth on that side of the ball, this team keeps finding different ways to win games. The one common denominator in all of their victories so far has been Liam Coen. DaVon Hamilton spoke on what his new head coach has brought to Duval so far, and his statement echoed the confidence that Coen has instilled in his players:



"That's a good question. I just think for one, it's all about us. Everything we do, we're not worried about the outside. We are worried about our opponents, but at the end of the day, it's about what we're doing and who we are as a group. And I think it's really important, and I've really enjoyed the trajectory of what this group is — the path we're on and what we've been able to do so far.

I just think ultimately that's what it's been. I don't want to say the word culture, but really turning this group around into a way where we play for each other and play with each other and really we all have our minds on an ultimate goal as one. And it's been a blast, and I've been just very grateful to be part of this.”

