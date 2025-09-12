Check Out Jaguars' Final Practice Ahead of Titanic Bengals Battle
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars completed their final practice of Week 2 on Friday, and we were there for it all.
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen spoke following Sunday's game. Below is a partial transcript.
Q: Liam you guys were really sharp coming out of the lightning delays. What did you talk about coming out of that hour?
LIAM COEN: I think the guys did a nice job of understanding where we live. We talked about this going into the game that this was a possibility. We talked about it this morning as a staff. I thought they just did a nice job. We were doing some kind of not after-action reports after the half, but a little bit of what did they do. We kept them engaged. Also gave them a little bit of space to go and kind of stay loose and stretch out in here. They kept their focus.
Came out, got them loose, and I thought they came out with the right mindset and mentality for sure. It's a weird deal. First one in my career, but really proud of the way that they competed and closed the thing out.
Q: Liam, first game as Jaguars head coach. Just in terms of your emotions, in terms of the team's emotions, where are they right now?
LIAM COEN: Yeah, I mean, really cool to be standing up here obviously after a win, but I was just really proud to be their coach today with the way that they competed, the way we hit, the way we were more physical, all the things that we kind of wanted to preach about.
Now, is it perfect? Absolutely not. You're frustrated with some of the penalties that have continued to bite us in the butt that we did overcome at times, but that's not something we want to get used to doing, by any means. So when you play teams as we go throughout this thing, we cannot do those things and expect to win.
Q: Then you talked about all training camp and the offseason about how you're going to need to see the team in actual games to assess the run game. Just seeing the performance today, particularly Travis Etienne, what did you think?
LIAM COEN: Those guys up front I thought we played really well at times. The backed up run that he makes, Strange comes across, gets a kick out blockand there's a safety sitting in the hole that Travis just, you know, made a great move and broke loose.
You could feel him all day. You definitely felt him being a little bit -- having a little bit more burst maybe than other guys on the grass. He looked fresh. He looked fast. He took care of the football. Proud of him. He did a great job, but the whole unit, really all the way through the end of the game, ran the ball effectively.
