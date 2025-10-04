Coen vs. Reid: Making Final Prediction For Jaguars' Clash vs. Chiefs
The Jacksonville Jaguars are just a few days away from their first primetime showdown of 2025. To preview the Jaguars' test with the Kansas City Chiefs, we give our final prediction for Monday's game in the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and quarterback Trevor Lawrence each talked about areas of improvement this week. To view their comments, read below.
On if hard-fought wins help establish a culture?
Coen: “It's one of those things where I don't know if it's ugly because it's hard to win in this league regardless. We didn't really relinquish a lead in the last two games after the first or second quarter. So, we're kind of controlling the game, although I agree with you in terms of, alright, with those turnovers, with a punt return and a kick return like that, that should have been a 40-point output for us offensively. So yes, frustrating, September 30th, got time to at least address. I would feel a lot worse here if we were doing what we were doing, and then man, we're just having to come from behind in the fourth quarter, and then we're just making a play or two, and oh, whew, man, thank God.
We are controlling these games through the entire game, and just we've got to go figure out and go find that next level of execution to maybe make those games not close. I think that's really what the message is for us is guys, we are controlling these last two games. It's not as if we're just throwing up a prayer, and man, somebody just made a great play, and holy smokes. We are controlling these games. We've got to go figure out and find the consistency within the execution to go and make these games that are close but maybe shouldn't be or don't need to be based on how we execute. So, I think that's important to be able to do especially early on.”
On the passing game not clicking as well as the run game yet?
Lawrence: “Definitely a little frustrated. Obviously, that's something that you want to do well, you want to feel like you come out of the game and as a quarterback, that's a huge part of my job obviously. I mean it's running the whole offense and getting us in the right play and all that stuff, but it's throwing and catching too and I take responsibility for the throws I might miss or the ones where we're not on the same page, me and wideouts or tight ends or whoever it is, and I just think there's a lot of meat on the bone that we're leaving out there.
So, it's something that we've been working on in practice, and I think we're going to definitely see some improvements in that. I know we are. But yeah, it's definitely frustrating. I think the whole room feels like that because we know what we're capable of and haven't quite done it yet. But at the same time, we've been winning games, and we've been finding ways to win, but eventually we're going to have to be able to push the ball down the field and make the big explosive plays in the passing game, and that's going to happen, but we’ve got to do it.”
