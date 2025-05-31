2023 Jaguars Draft Picks Who Must Step Up This Season
One of the key misconceptions of the current Jacksonville Jaguars roster is that they lack talent and far from it.
On paper, despite a 4-13 season last year, this team offers a great combination of youth, experience, and overall talent that can push them into the postseason once again. With a new head coach in Liam Coen and general manager in James Gladstone, the Jaguars could be on the cusp of success.
It is a big year for the 2023 draft class, featuring a group of talented third-year players who have plenty to prove. Some of these players are on the edge of reaching their high ceiling to become standout players while others are entering an already critical third season in the NFL.
With that in mind, let's look at the three players from the 2023 Jaguars draft class that must step up heading into this season.
Anton Harrison, Offensive Tackle
It has been made well-known that Harrison is on thin ice heading into the season. There have been improvements in each of the last seasons and the talent is there to become a more complete right tackle. The potential is in sight to be a cornerstone talent but inconsistencies have remained.
If you look strictly at the stats, Harrison gave up just four sacks with four total penalties for the season, including 31 pressures. Yet, it's the hit and misses in the run game as a blocker that have been underwhelming from my perspective. Harrison must hone in as a more sufficient driver on the edge and help create better rushing lanes for his running backs.
Tank Bigsby, Running Back
The former Auburn Tiger has steadily become a productive tailback for the Jaguars. He touted the rock 168 times for 766 yards and seven touchdowns last season, flashing workhorse ability and a shifty skill set that makes him an effective runner from time to time.
Yet, like Harrison, Bigsby needs to play with more consistency. The Jaguars fired a warning shot across the bow by drafting two running backs last month. This means it is now or never for Bigsby, as his vision and decision-making must improve this season.
Antonio Johnson, Safety
Jacksonville made it perfectly clear with their offseason additions that it is now or never for Johnson. A talented defensive back from Texas A&M, Johnson has the versatility to play in the deep post, box, or as a split defender on the backend. His coverage ability has flashed including two interceptions as a rookie along with his skills against the run with 73 tackles in 17 games last season.
However, Eric Murray and Caleb Ransaw could pose a challenge for Johnson to see the field on a consistent basis. A strong training camp and regular season could set him up as a defensive chess piece on the backend, something defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile could envision for him this season.
