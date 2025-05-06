Do the Jaguars Have a Favorable 2025 Schedule?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a long road ahead of them before Week 1. For their new regime and largely overhauled roster, the Jaguars still have months of practice and preparation before the real thing.
With that said, there is at least one reason to believe the Jaguars might have a fighting chance to turn things around relatively quickly during the 2025 season.
According to one projection, the Jaguars have the sixth easiest schedule in 2025 simply based off opponents and their own win projections. For a Jaguars team that is looking to rebound, this is noting but a positive.
The only teams with easier schedules are the Buffalo Bills, Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, and the San Francisco 49ers.
The Tennessee Titans rank No. 8, the Indianapolis Colts rank No. 12, and the Houston Texans have the toughest slate at No. 25.
The Jaguars will play the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, and Tennessee Titans twice next year, per usual. They will also face the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets, and Carolina Panthers at home next season.
Next season, the Jaguars will travel to face the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, and Cincinnati Bengals.
This is at least favorable news for a Jaguars team that, on paper, never should have finished 4-13 last season. The 13 losses included an NFL record 10 one-score losses, with the Jaguars being in most games they played but simply letting the win evade them.
"I mentioned to this to the guys, this isn't a four-win team. Yes, that is the record, but this is not a four-win team," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after he was hired.
"How do we go from winning games to not losing them? I think that's something we've got to address. That has got to be in our veins, in our DNA: the culture of winning. I've learned it from the Los Angeles Rams and from a ton of other great organizations on how to go win football games. I think that's something that we have to start as a team, as a group and show how we're going to go do it.”
