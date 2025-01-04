How Late Bloomers Continue to Propel Jaguars
For various reasons, the Jacksonville Jaguars have spent most of this season leaning on many of their youngest players to help get them through. Jacksonville has seen many young players hit the field this season, which has led to their inconsistency at times.
Jaguars' defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen shared his thoughts on the matter.
“Some guys just take a little longer," Nielsen said. "Some guys pick it up a little quicker. Some guys take a little longer. I think it's each individual basis. Really do. I don't think that there's just a science. But really, when they all come to that point of the, ‘Hey, this is what I have to get done.’ They all say, ‘Hey, I have to do off-the-field things, take care of my body.’ It's all the same things.
Neilsen gave an example of a player who some would consider a late bloomer but has begun making more of an impact over the previous few weeks.
"It's just when they really realize that, hey, those things really do matter, and maybe a guy—I'm not saying this for [DT Maason Smith], but he's a really talented guy, and some really talented guys get by on their athletic ability, and everybody's talented here. So, maybe that realization of, wait, man, I’ve got to work a little bit harder, study a little bit more.
"Like, these things really matter in this league. I'm glad he did that because you're seeing what he—his future is very bright, and the trajectory that he's on is pretty cool to see and how he's working at practice. [Defensive Line Coach] Jeremy Garrett, those guys have worked really well together in that room and see a very bright future for Maason ahead. As long as he continues to do the things that he told you about the other week.”
The Jaguars have plenty of work to do this offseason, which may include mass changes to their coaching staff. However, they must take a deep look at their coaching staff and roster, as they already have a few pieces to build around once, assuming they decide to keep the right players and coaches.
