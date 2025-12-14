What Liam Coen Had to Say About Special Trevor Lawrence Performance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Liam Coen was hired to be the Jacksonville Jaguars for many reasons. Resurrecting the trajectory of Trevor Lawrence's career, though, was always near the top of the list.

After the Jaguars ' stellar 10-4 start, it appears Coen and is staff have certainly done that. Lawrence just turned in the most productive day of his career in the Jaguars' 48-20 win over the New York Jets in Week 15, and Coen was more than happy to discuss his ascending quarterback post-game.

Watch Coen's Comments Below

Lawrence threw a career-high five touchdown passes on Sunday while scoring his sixth touchdown on the ground, giving the Jaguars one of the best performances the franchise has ever seen at the quarterback position.

"I thought he was very accurate with the football, started hot, allowing these guys to be able to catch and run, especially over the middle of the field," Coen said after the game.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen spits along the sideline in the third quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The vertical throws I thought were very impressive. Six total touchdowns, scrambling, very proud of Trevor and his preparation, the way that he's practiced, the way that he's continued to lead our offense and do what we're asking him to do at a high level, though. He's playing at a high level right now."

The improvement for Lawrence has not always been linear, and he had some lumps to take early on in his transition to Coen's offense. Now, though, the Jaguars have Lawrence hitting on all cylinders.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scores a touchdown on a keeper during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I would say that the pre-snap operation has definitely settled for him. In terms of the motion shifts, there's a lot going on, right? That has ‘chilled out’ for them a little bit in terms of we're able to run more of the same but just out of different looks, so time on task, repetition, carrying plays over from week-to-week that maybe have worked that we just want to dress up," Coen said.

"I think that's really helped and allowed them to just go play. Once the ball is snapped, go use his traits and his skill set, because you saw today and we have seen over the last few weeks that we like throwing the football. Him throwing the football is a good thing right now to those guys and we're protecting at a high level. He trusts the group in front of him protecting and trusting the guys out in the perimeter to go make plays when the balls in the air, so I think it's probably a combination of those things that sometimes it just takes a little time.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs off the field after the game of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.