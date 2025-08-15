Is Trevor Lawrence Mastering the Jaguars' Offense?
Trevor Lawrence is approaching a marquee season for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2025. He suffered two injuries last year, first a sprained shoulder and then a concussion that essentially ended his campaign. Even when he was healthy, though, he was on pace to take a significant step back from his 2022 and 2023 seasons.
The Jaguars are still confident that their former first-overall pick can still be the franchise quarterback. To better support him, they overhauled his protection, got him a shiny new weapon in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft in Travis Hunter Jr., and hired offensive guru Liam Coen as their new head coach to replace Doug Pederson.
If the Jags are to be successful this year, Coen will have to coax a career season out of Lawrence the same way he did for Baker Mayfield as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator. He won't be the only new coach in the quarterback's ear, though. Former Minnesota Vikings quarterbacks coach Grant Udinski was also brought on to help fix up the offense.
Offensive coordinator Grant Udinski has seen significant growth in Trevor Lawrence
Grant Udinski was one of the primary people responsible for Sam Darnold's breakout season in 2024 behind the scenes. As quarterbacks coach and assistant offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings, he knows firsthand what it's like to work with an elite prospect under center coming off recent struggles.
Lawrence has been more successful in the NFL than Darnold was coming into the 2024 season, but the Vikings quarterback had the much better campaign last year. Udinski is looking to get Lawrence's development back on track, and he's been encouraged by what he's seen from his QB so far:
"I think you see that growth in terms of the mastery of the offense. We talked about it a little bit at the very beginning of training camp and even a little bit in the spring. I think you see that starting to click. Now, there are still things around him that can improve and there are still areas that he can improve and he knows that. Each day in a different setting or a different play, you see one little thing or two little things or sometimes it's a lot of things that come together where you see that improvement in terms of that mastery of his role."
Under Head Coach Liam Coen, the Jacksonville Jaguars should have a much more modern, creative playbook this year. For Trevor Lawrence to maximize the offense this season, he'll have to get extremely comfortable with the new system.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on the Day 15 takes now.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Day 15 takes when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE