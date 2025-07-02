Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr. Set For Another Massive Season
The Jacksonville Jaguars have completely flipped the culture in Florida, and it seems that they're gunning for greatness in 2025.
With new talent from free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft, like second overall pick Travis Hunter, and returning players such as QB Trevor Lawrence and wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. set to improve, the Jaguars are heading in a very promising trajectory.
It's not just the roster that has improved, but the coaching staff as well. The Jaguars hired not only a new general manager and head coach in James Gladstone and Liam Coen, but they also brought in Grant Udinski and Anthony Campanile to be the team's offensive and defensive coordinators.
With this dynamic relationship between the players and coaches, Jacksonville has a very promising future ahead of them, especially in the upcoming season.
In 2024, the Jaguars finished the season with a 4-13 record, failing the expectations of many of their fans and NFL analysts. The offense just didn't perform how they wanted it to, but that isn't to say there weren't any bright spots.
Thomas Jr. finished the season with over 1,200 receiving yards, and proved any of his doubters wrong. Now heading into his second season, he's expected to be even greater.
“He's definitely not resting,"Jaguars wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett said when asked about Thomas Jr.'s work ethic.
"He doesn’t have that . . . that’s not in him. He always seems like, when talking with him, he has that approach as far as he wants to be the best. And so with that, he put the work in and so that’s his approach. He puts the work in, the effort is there each and every day and it starts in the classroom. The moment he walks through the door, it’s almost as though he’s already in that mode as far as the classroom, walkthrough, practice field, weight room, whatever, he’s giving it his all.”
With Hunter lined up beside him, opposing defenses will be forced to spread the field, taking off a lot of the previous pressure that BTJ faced last season. He'll be more open, and Lawrence will have easier windows to get the ball to him.
