Why Patience is Wearing Thin on Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence

It seemed like yesterday when the Jacksonville Jaguars set the course of their franchise to be changed for the foreseeable future when they selected quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He was considered one of the all-time great prospects and a bona fide player worthy of the first choice, with expectations of becoming one of the best passers in the game. Five years later, the former Clemson star has yet to sniff a whiff of that pinnacle where Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson have reached since.

11 games into his first season under head coach and offensive mastermind Liam Coen, Lawrence has yet to play at a high level, and external patience is wearing thin after Sunday's overtime win in Arizona.

If not now, when, for Lawrence?

I'd like to be up front: I've been watching Lawrence closely as a player since his days as a true freshman with the Tigers. He was one of the best quarterbacks I've ever evaluated as a self-proclaimed draft analyst. However, recent weeks have bred some impatience.

The current Lawrence experience is this: he will make some of the best throws that few can make, as he did with a couple of his big passes against the Cardinals on Sunday; then, he will turn around and make one of the most questionable throws you could make as a quarterback.

How is this sustainable, and when does Coen and general manager James Gladstone decide on their starting passer? Look at the contract details below--it would cost Jacksonville dearly to make such a drastic move by trading or cutting the fifth-year starter.

Now, in all fairness, Lawrence's contract structuring is ridiculous, and the fingers should be pointed at former general manager Trent Baalke for the damage he caused in some regard to the organization and roster construction. It is quite unlikely the Jaguars would pull the plug on Lawrence after this season or even next season. As of right now, he is who he is: a gunslinger who overthinks the process and what he sees on the field on a down-to-down basis.

Here is where the hang-up can occur, especially for people who still see the vision for Lawrence to be a great quarterback. Progression for any player in the NFL is never linear. Sometimes, it takes a lot longer than a two-to-four-year span for things to finally click, and Lawrence could be in that situation, absolutely.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Four turnovers are unacceptable in any fashion for a quarterback. Lawrence and the Jaguars were able to overcome his mistakes with big plays, including two key touchdowns during the game that were beautiful passes that would make any fan want to believe.

However, Lawrence talked about not being afraid and not apologizing for being who he is, especially after conversations with Coen in recent weeks about playing more freely, letting the ball rip down the field, and understanding that while the aggression level is amped up, and the mistakes could increase, it is not for the lack of trying to big plays, especially with the intent of being more loose as a passer.

For all we know, the last two games could be turning points, especially as the Jaguars are in the thick of postseason contention at 7-4, one game back from the AFC South lead.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) rushes during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This is a fascinating discussion across the board. Lawrence, in more ways than one, is a massive part of this offense's success, and I don't have a ton of confidence if Nick Mullens were to ever be under center in a live NFL game. With that said, Coen voiced immense confidence in his starter on Monday, showing that there is a high level of commitment toward his quarterback in wanting to see the potential be reached.

The next six games for Lawrence will be critical to his development in Coen's system and the team's trajectory of being a postseason contender. He has all of the ability in the world to be a terrific passer, but it is up to him to make it work.

If not, the patience will run out quickly, and it could get interesting.

