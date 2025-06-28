How Will Jaguars' Tight End Room Look?
In contemporary decades, National Football League teams that have a good balance at the tight end position seem to go further in the postseason.
Having a room of tight ends consisting of individuals who specialize in run blocking, pass blocking or catching the football and moving the chains is key. If you have a guy at that position who is proficient in all three of those categories, then you have a 10-year mainstay. In a recent episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast on SI, Beat Writer John Shipley forecasted the tight ends that will serve Swiss-Army roles with the 2025 Jags, with Evan Engram elsewhere in 2024.
In a recent episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast on SI Beat Writer John Shipley forecasted the tight ends that will serve as body and chain movers in the new offense installed by Head Coach Liam Coen and Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski.
“Tight end. I only have them bringing three, Brenton Strange, Hunter Long and Johnny Mundt,” proclaimed Shipley. “I think it's a balanced group. You have two really, really good blockers in Hunter Long and Johnny Mundt, two guys who have played in the scheme before, who the Jaguars know well, whether it's from a coaching connection or front office connection. You know, some guys who have battled adversity in the past. The Jaguars seem high on their potential. And the Jaguars, I think, are going to use a good bit of 12-and-13 personnel this year."
There's more talent on the 90-Man Roster attempting to sneak into the regular season mix. One's the younger brother of a star quarterback in the AFC, the other comes to Jacksonville as an unrestricted free agent from Buffalo. But getting a nod is going to be a tough go for both players.
"So outside of them, you know, [Chargers QB Justin] Herbert's little brother [Patrick], he looks like an interesting guy. Quintin Morris was signed over the course of the offseason. He's somebody who's a really strong pass blocker. I think if they kept a fourth tight end, he'd be the one, but at the end of the day, just how things shake out, I just wasn't able to justify more tight ends on the roster.”
