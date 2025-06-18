How Will The Jaguars Depth Fare Next Season?
The Jacksonville Jaguars went with former offensive coordinator Liam Coen as their new head coach. And it made all the sense in the world to go with a head coach like Coen. Not only is he a good offensive mind, but the Jaguars were looking for a coach who could take the offense to the next level for years to come.
They also went after one of the best young and upcoming general managers in the NFL in James Gladstone. And once he and Coen came together, they came straight to work. They went out and signed the players they believe will give them the best opportunity to be successful next season. They also went after players that they know from previous teams who will help set the culture.
These two have done everything so far that they said they were going to do. And when the team sees that from their head coach and general manager, they will buy in. That is exactly what the team has done now with Coen and Gladstone leading the way. Now the Jaguars will look to turn things around quickly. The two new guys in town want to win starting next year and they do not want to wait.
The team is full of young and talented players. They also have a good quarterback who can take the next step and help the offense under Coen next season. They have nice starting players and some back ups that are nice as well. Now the Jaguars need to figure out if they need to make any more depth chart pieces before the start of the next season.
"The Jaguars looked close to chalk this offseason. Many of the players one would expect to be in their starting roles were in their starting roles," said Demetrius Harvey of The Jacksonville, Florida Times-Union.
"The major changes to the team's depth chart could have been projected following free agency. Players like guard Patrick Mekari, center Robert Hainsey, receiver Dyami Brown, and nickel corner Jourdan Lewis are in their expected high-snap-count roles, while other free agents were sprinkled in."
"Some spots could be surprisingly competitive during training camp, though. The team's depth chart isn't set, but the offseason program did not shed light on many changes."
