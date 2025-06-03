Has Liam Coen Changed the Culture in Jacksonville Already?
After the Jacksonville Jaguars ended their disappointing 2024 season, everyone knew that change was coming for the franchise, and all the personnel were on the hot seat.
Most were let go, and we did not know where the Jaguars were going to go with the head coach position. But the Jaguars know exactly what they wanted to do at the position, and they made sure that they did not miss.
The Jacksonville Jaguars went with former offensive coordinator Liam Coen as their new head coach. And it made all the sense in the world to go with a head coach like Coen. Not only is he a good offensive mind, but the Jaguars were looking for a coach who could take the offense to the next level for years to come.
They also needed a head coach like Coen because they have a quarterback in Trevor Lawrence who will be better under Coen. These two can be the perfect match as a head coach and quarterback duo.
But the way they got Coen to be their head coach was interesting. When they first brought in Coen for an interview, it went well for both sides, but then he told them that he was going to be returning to Tampa Bay and continue being the offensive coordinator for the Buccaneers.
But the Jaguars really did not want to miss out on a coach like Coen, so they had a second interview. And just when everyone expected him to be back in Tampa Bay, he took the head coach job for the Jaguars and shocked many people.
Coen has made it clear that he wants to win right away and is going to start getting a roster together that will do that. And he has delivered his promise by the moves he has made this offseason in free agency and in the 2025 NFL Draft.
And that is one of the main reasons he is changing the culture already in Jacksonville. Because when Coen says something he is going to do, he has done it so far, and that has translated all over the building in Jacksonville from top to bottom. There is no stopping Coen right now. It is going to be a fun season in Jacksonville, and we will see some of the best young talent take the field in 2025.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.